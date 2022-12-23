After the consecration of the Argentine national team as champion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in the last program of Perros de la Calle (Urbana Play), hosted by Andy Kuznetzoff, its protagonists reflected after the conquest of those led by Lionel Messi.

In this context, the writer Hernán Casciari shared the preview of a text about the Rosario idol and moved everyone. The text had many repercussions and reached Messi himself, who responded with a message telling how he cried just hearing it.

‘The boy, the one who did not speak, kept our way of speaking alive’

“I have something I wrote, I haven’t read it to you yet. If you want, I’ll read them to you,” the writer introduced and added: “A serene and happy reflection. Our reflections are not serene or happy, because, generally, the Frenchman kicks in the 118th minute and the ‘Dibu’ does not stop it. There is something that happened to me yesterday and that I wrote a very long reflection for the next Orsai magazine, but I want to share right now. So I made a little summary.

After a round trip with Andy, the writer began to read his text about Messi. “I remember that on Saturday mornings in 2003, on the TV3 channel in Catalonia, the matches of the Barça youth teams were broadcast live. On Saturdays at 11:30 and Sundays at 9:30, two questions were repeated in the chat rooms of emigrant Argentines: ‘How do we make dulce de leche by boiling canned condensed milk?’ and ‘what time does the 15-year-old boy from Rosario play who scored goals every game?’”, he introduced.

“In the 2003/2004 season, Messi played 37 games in youth A, youth B, Barza C and Barza D. And in those 37 games he scored 35 goals. I remember that the morning rating of Catalan television exceeded the prime time rating at night. Many people began to talk about this baby. In the hairdressers, in the bars and in the stands of the Camp Nou. The only one who didn’t speak was him,” he continued.

“In the post-match interviews, I answered all the questions with a yes or a no. He would sometimes say ‘thank you’ and then lower his eyes, not speak much. We emigrated Argentines would have preferred a charlatan, but there was something good when he finally string together a more or less long sentence, he ate all the S’s and said ‘ful’ instead of missing”, he stated and added: “We discovered, with relief, that it was one of ours, of those of us who had the suitcase without storing.”

“At that time there were two classes of immigrants in Barcelona: those who kept their suitcases in the closet, as soon as they arrived in Spain, said ‘okay’, ‘uncle’ and ‘hosts’. And those of us who had not kept our suitcases kept the customs, such as mate or yeísmo. We said yuvia, we said caye, so we don’t forget, “he said and added:” Time began to pass. Messi became Barça’s undisputed number 10. The Leagues arrived, the Copas del Rey and the Champions League, and both he and us, the immigrants, knew that the accent was, of all things, the most difficult thing to maintain.

“It was very difficult for all of us to keep saying dribble instead of dribbling, but at the same time we knew that it was our final trench. And Messi was our leader in that battle. The boy, the one who did not speak, kept our way of speaking alive”.

(In addition: Argentina that showed breasts in Qatar reappears in another video: “I’m going to take refuge”).

Lionel Messi, captain of Barcelona.

“It’s hard to explain how much joy it made life for those of us who lived far from home. How he got us out of the boredom of a monotonous society and justified us. How it helped us not to lose the compass. Messi made us happy in such a serene way, and so natural, and so ours, that when the insults began to arrive from Argentina we couldn’t understand it.

“Cold chest. You only care about money. Stay there. You don’t feel the shirt. You are Galician, not Argentine. If you ever quit, think again. Mercenary. I lived fifteen years away from Argentina, and I can’t think of a more terrifying nightmare than hearing voices of contempt coming from the place you love most in the world”.

“(…) And when he returned, he gained everything he lacked and closed the mouths of his detractors. Although some found it “for the first time vulgar” in front of a microphone. It was when he said: ‘What a look, fool, go payá’. For us, those of us who have watched his accent for fifteen years, it was a perfect sentence, because he ate all the s’s and his yeísmo is still intact ”he continued.

“And yesterday, like every year, Messi returned from Europe to spend Christmas with his family in Rosario, to greet his neighbors. His habits don’t change. The only thing that changes is what we brought in the suitcase”, concluded Hernán Casciari to the live emotion of all the members of Perros de la calle.

Messi breaks down in tears

Photo: Alberto Estevez. efe

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, cried when they heard the story “Lionel’s suitcase”written and recited on Wednesday December 21 by Argentine Hernán Casciari on the radio program Perros de la Calle.

The world champion sent an audio to the radio gathering this Thursday to thank Casciari for writing a text that brought tears to his eyes while drinking mate with his partner.

“’Anto’ showed me what Hernán wrote, what he told, how he told it, it was impressive; We both began to cry because everything that counts is very true, very emotional. He wanted to thank them and tell them that we heard them, that we were moved; They made me cry, I wanted them to know, I send them all a big hug”, explained the seven-time Ballon d’Or player in an audio.

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA

*With information from La Nación, Costa Rica.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)

More sports news