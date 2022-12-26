Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi make up one of the most solid couples in the international environment due to their romantic love story. Both became a point of focus for the media after seeing the remarkable displays of affection and attention that there was between them at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, the Argentine soccer player is once again a trend on social networks after showing off his beloved wife hours before Christmas. Many users had praise towards this attitude.

Lionel Messi captures the dance of Antonela Roccuzzo

This Saturday, December 24, the soccer champion waited for the Christmas holidays in the company of his family, his children and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Both met and dressed in advance to later enjoy an appetizing dinner and, to relax the atmosphere, they chose to listen to tropical music.

As can be seen in the video, Antonela Roccuzzo chose to wear a short and tight red dress while holding a glass of what appears to be champagne. Lionel Messi is sitting in the same place, capturing the dance that the model stars in to the rhythm of cumbia.

Could Antonela Roccuzzo receive a fine after taking the World Cup?

After Argentina’s victory against the French team, Lionel Messi received the World Cup, after leading his team to the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. After having won the brand new trophy, Antonela Roccuzzo had no better idea than to pose next to her, and even kiss her, a fact that caused all kinds of comments from fans of the aforementioned sport.

As is known, FIFA only allows a few people to take the cup, including the players who won the World Cup, their coaches, and the presidents of that country. For this reason, a spokesman for the entity indicated that “the appropriate internal actions will be taken” before the actions of Antonela Roccuzzo.