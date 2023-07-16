Leo Messi He shared his first images with the Inter Miami shirt this Saturday, one day before he is officially presented as a new player for this MLS team.

“Yes, guys. See you in Miami,” Messi said in a video on Twitter in which he appears for the first time with the pink shirt and the Inter Miami number 10.

Messi assured that landing in the MLS and in soccer in the United States is “a fantastic opportunity” for him.

“I am very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” the Argentine star said in a statement.

“It is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue building this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the goals we set for ourselves and I am very eager to start helping here, in my new home,” he added.

The Argentine soccer player is part of the Inter Miami roster. See also Lionel Messi, the new face of the 1,000 Argentine pesos bill? Photo: Twitter: @InterMiamiCF

The Argentine genius will occupy a position of ‘designated player’, a contractual figure that allows MLS teams to circumvent the league’s salary limits for their flashy signings.

Messi’s contract will end at the end of the 2025 MLS season, that is, it will last for two and a half seasons, taking into account that half of the 2023 campaign has already been played. The US will host the Cup in 2024 America, in 2025 the Club World Cup and in 2026 the National Team World Cup together with Mexico and Canada.

Jorge Mas, one of the owners of Inter Miami and the day-to-day executive in charge of the club, said he was “honored” to welcome Messi and his family “to their new home.”

“In 2018 we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world’s elite players. A club that would transform the global vision of soccer in the US and ensure that wherever soccer is talked about, Inter Miami is part of the conversation. My sincere thanks to our fans, who never stopped believing. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality,” he said.

For his part, david beckhamanother of the owners of Inter Miami, recalled that he always had the dream of bringing the best players in the world “to this incredible city.”

“Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined the LA Galaxy to help grow US soccer and build a legacy for the next generation of the game we love so much. Today that dream came true. No I could be prouder to have a player of Leo’s caliber join our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an incredible person and his beautiful family.”

Also the MLS It was “delighted”, in the words of its commissioner Don Garber, with Messi’s landing. “His decision (to go to Inter Miami and MLS) is proof of the drive and energy of our league and our sport in North America,” he said.

ready for presentation

Inter Miami fans await Messi.

Messi is scheduled to be presented at a major event this Sunday, July 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium starting at 8:00 p.m. local time. It is expected that Spanish will also be presented at this event Sergio Busquets, who was a teammate of the Argentine star at Barcelona.

Everything indicates that the debut of Messi and Busquets with Inter Miami will be on July 21 in the Inter Miami match against the Mexican Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The Argentinian Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinowho has already coached Messi at Barcelona and the albiceleste team, led his first session as coach of Inter Miami on Monday and this Saturday he will sit on the bench for the Florida team for the first time in their away game against St. Louis City.

Inter Miami urgently needs all the reinforcements it can get to straighten out its season, since it is bottom of the East (18 points after 21 games) and accumulates ten games without knowing victory (three draws and seven losses).

SPORTS AND EFE

