Lionel Messi This Sunday he had his long-awaited presentation as a new player of the Inter Miamii, and he is getting ready for his debut, which would be this Friday against Cruz Azul from Mexico.

Messi will experience a new reality at this stage, not only on a personal level but also on a sporting level.

There are several trophies that the Argentine star will play with his new team.

What Messi has at stake

The Supporters Shield it is the trophy awarded to the club that scores the most points during an MLS regular season. In 2023, that span is expanded from February 25 to October 21. The team that wins this trophy qualifies to participate in the Concacaf Champions League.



Inter Miami is not yet out of competition to achieve this goal but with 15 points in 17 games it is a long way off, 25 points behind the leader of this table, which is the Shield, FC Cincinnati.

Another trophy is MLS Cup. The first nine classified from each Conference will qualify for the Playoffs, and Inter Miami is seven points away from achieving it, despite being in the last position in the Eastern Conference.

The 2023 MLS Cup will be played this year on December 9, between the champion of the Eastern Conference and the winner of the Western Conference. The challenge is difficult.

there is also the League Cup, which will be played between July 21 and August 19. It is an official Concacaf competition in which 47 clubs (18 from Liga MX and 29 from MLS) will compete in a World Cup-style tournament, and which will award tickets to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup to their top three teams.

Inter Miami will debut on July 21 in a match against Cruz Azul and on July 25 it could play a match against Atlanta United FC.

Another tournament at stake is the US Open Cup. Inter Miami CF is only two wins away from winning a title. The club is Semifinalist. On August 23, Florida will visit FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

If Inter Miami manages to overcome FCC, the Open Cup Final would be on September 27, against Houston Dynamo FC or Real Salt Lake. The US Open Cup champion will be awarded a ticket to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

On the other hand Messi could accede to the Concacaf Champions CupFor this there are several ways:

MLS (regular season and Playoffs): 5 clubs (guaranteed)

Leagues Cup: 3 clubs (depending on the final classification)

US Open Cup: 1 club (only the champion)

Canadian Championship: 1 club (only the champion)

