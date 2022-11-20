Messi He does not want to let go of what fate has supposedly promised him since he was Messi. He does not want to be a Messi who remains indebted to the expectations of the millions of his faithful: nothing to go down in history as a Messi without the World Cup, that would be like a god without Olympus. And that is not in his plans. For Messi to finally mutate from crash to myth, he needs to win the World Cup, and there is no other one later, there is no next World Cup for him, his time is today, now, now. Qatar, his last World Cup, is his territory of conquest: his promised destiny. For that, perhaps, is that he came into the world to be Messi.

The scene must spin in your head, in the form of a dream or a movie with a happy ending or a mythological narrative: him in the middle of the sacred meadow, his world champion cry, with all the strength of his thin voice, and the heavy golden cup embraced, delicate, between her fragile hands, as one who embraces a love that is refused; and then it is his own tribe in sky blue that grabs him by surprise and lifts him into the air and shakes him, not like an outraged Sancho Panza but like a victorious Quixote, while his smile is soaked in tears, and all the world looks at him, admires him, with the same emotion, with the same nostalgia.

It must not be the image he has now, nor the one from four or eight or 12 or 16 years ago, rather, since Messi played in the World Cups: no, it must be the image Messi has waited for all his life.

‘He deserves it’

“Liooonel, you deserve this Cup!” says a catchy refrain from one of those so Argentinian songs from one of the many Argentinian songs that are being broadcast these days in Qatar. Argentines, and many who do not, believe so, that Messi deserves the Cup, for everything he has done, for what he has tried, because he already lost a final, in 2014, because he already won the elusive Copa América, because this is his great wish.

“There is a country behind thinking that Leo deserves an important title, even above the country itself,” he said. Mauricio Pochettino, ex-DT of Messi in PSG. And outside of Argentina there is a similar feeling. “And if he doesn’t win Spain?” They asked coach Luis Enrique. “I would like Argentina to win the World Cup. I think Leo Messi deserves the title, ”he said, as if he were singing the chorus.

Messi knows that he is still the second in command behind the emblematic figure of Maradona. Messi wants to climb the hierarchy. For that he has worked, for that he has perfected his game every day. For that, even, he has forged a belated captain’s character, but he earned everyone’s respect, everyone’s admiration, like that, so quiet, so petite, and at the same time so giant.

Messi fans in Qatar.

Warned Jorge Valdano about Messi, “his dead fly attitude is nothing more than his first feint.” But that exemplary soccer player lacks the Cup, and that must be like the warrior who returns from battle always alive, always victorious, but always melancholic.

The chorus is not enough. Messi has deserved it on other occasions, but that, as the football canons dictate, is not enough. It’s not even enough to feel like the best in the world, among the best in the world. Cristiano Ronaldostar athlete, is on the verge of retirement and could go without that glory; neymar It has less expiration, but at 30 it would seem that it is time.

Winning a World Cup requires collective, random, mystical gadgets. Messi, at 35, seems well surrounded, and he seems enthusiastic, motivated. The image is in his head, and if he wants to put music to it, let the chorus sound: “Lioooonel, you deserve this Cup!”.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

