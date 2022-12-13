Lionel Messi is officially Argentina’s record ever goalscorer at the World Cup after he bagged his fifth of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, taking his total to 11.
Messi headed to Qatar with no fewer than three players ahead of him, but his penalty against Croatia in the semi-final ensured he would leave the 2022 World Cup with at least one piece of history.
The goal edged the Paris Saint-Germain star ahead of Gabriel Batistuta, although he has needed twice as many games to score them.
Messi’s first ever World Cup goal came in 2006 when he scored in the 6-0 route from Serbia and Montenegro to became Argentina’s youngest ever goalscorer at 18.
He had to wait eight years until his next, though, although he had a fine 2014 World Cup with goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria before Argentina were defeated in the final.
Argentina World Cup goalscorers
Lionel Messi 11 (25 games)
Gabriel Batistuta 10 (12 games)
Guillermo Stabile 8 (4 games)
Diego Maradona 8 (21 games)
Mario Kempes 6 (18 games)
Gonzalo Higuain 5 (14 games)
The 2018 World Cup was not good for him and he managed just a single goal, although it was a superb one against, again Nigeria.
However, his five goals in Qatar have seen him leave behind Mario Kempes and leapfrog Diego Maradona, Guillermo Stabile and Batistuta to the top of the list.
