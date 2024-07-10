Lamine Yamal, from Spainwas chosen as the best player of the match against France, which gave the Iberian team the pass to the final of the Euro 2024.

The Spanish beat the French 2-1 and had a huge, world-class Tamal, who at 16 years old is a great figure.

Yamal scored one of Spain’s goals and was the star of a team that is making great strides.

“The celebration was for the person who knows that it is for him (the celebration). I am very happy for the victory and for helping the team, which has reached the final. In the end, none of that should be given importance. I have helped the team,” he said.

He added: “I try not to focus on being the icon, I just try to help the team.”

After the game, a photo circulated on social media that went around the world. Yamal is bathed in the tub as a baby by Lionel Messi, when I was 20 years old.

The image was a photo shoot for a charity calendar for the newspaper Sport in 2007.