Lionel Messi It has been on the podium in the history of the World Cups of matches played, already only surpassed by the Germans Lothar Matthäus and Miroslav Klose.

Messi played this Saturday at the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali of Al Rayyan his twenty-third game and is in a position to even be in the first position of the all-time table.

(Meluk tells him… (Mbappé, not Messi, he is the best for now))

(Sterling leaves the World Cup urgently: thieves break into his house in England)

The captain of Argentina equalized with the Italian Paolo Maldini and he was one of Klose, whom he will reach in the quarterfinal match of Qatar 2022 against Netherlandsand two from Matthäus.

Messi made his debut in the second match of the Albiceleste in the Germany World Cup, played at the Schalke Arena in Gelsenkirchen, against Serbia and Montenegro, which they defeated 6-0.

replaced maxi rodriguez in minute 75 and was in charge of closing the account for the team he led Jose Pekerman.

He was 19 years old and only started one of the three games in which he participated, unlike what happened from South Africa 2010 under the baton on the bench of Diego Maradona.

They didn’t miss the opportunity

The Argentine ’10’ is playing in Qatar his fifth World Cup final phase, like the Portugueses Cristiano Ronaldo, that follows him among those who are present in the current edition with twenty meetings. This Monday he will play on the 21st against Switzerland.

In total, Messi has won 15 of the matches he has played, drawn three and lost the other five, the last in the Qatari debut against Saudi Arabia. He has scored nine and is now just one behind Gabriel Batistuta.

There is no doubt, he is one of the best in the world. And even his rivals, in this case the Australians, lined up to take a photo with the Argentine.

(Unusual: this is the best goal of the World Cup in Qatar, but it was cancelled, video)

EFE