Great hubbub is lived in the United States after announcing the arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami of the MLS. The official presentation of the Argentine ’10’ will take place today, Sunday, July 16 at 5:00 pm (Peru time). The event called “The reveal” (“The revelation”), which will be located at the DRV PNK Stadium, has caused a stir among the footballer’s followers; however, the presence of famous international singers also monopolize covers in various media. In the following note, find out who will sing LIVE during the expected event.

Presentation of Messi at Inter Miami: which artists will sing?

Despite the fact that the football entity has not revealed further details about the presentation, it is known that Messi will have a great reception accompanied by famous world singers. Figures like ShakiraMaluma and Bad Bunny they would have been invited to sing their best songs at the event.

On the other hand, artists like Abel Pintos, Londra, Tiago PZK, Camilo and Ozuna would also have a few minutes in the spectacular show dedicated to the renowned Argentine soccer player.

When does Messi debut at Inter Miami?

Messi will officially join the inter miami next Sunday, July 16, this was announced by the same club through social networks. The event called “The reveal” (“The revelation”) will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium and will be attended by great stars of international music.

Lionel Messi is the new Inter Miami player. Photo: Twitter

What time is Messi’s presentation at Inter Miami?

The presentation of Messi at Inter Miami will begin on Sunday the 16th at 6:00 pm (Miami time). In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, it can be enjoyed at the same time. Next the complete list:

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Brazil: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 4:00 p.m.

Messi will be presented at Inter Miami on July 16. Photo: composition LR/AFP See also The Australian pardoned after the death of her four children: "It is a victory for science"

How much do TICKETS cost to see Messi’s presentation?

The Argentine player will be presented to the public during halftime of the Gold Cup final. If you want to see Messi wearing the shirt of the inter miami, you still have time to purchase your tickets at Ticketmaster. Prices for the event range from $125 to $1,600.