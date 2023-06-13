Lionel Messi He continues to talk about and it is that after revealing that he will play in USA has now confirmed that He has no plans to be in the next World Cup to be played in 2026. The Argentine star confessed that he has no plans to continue playing

a tournament this long, but that could analyze the situation as the tournament approaches.

In a recent interview for a Chinese media outlet, the new Inter Miami player confessed that he has not yet considered playing for the World Cup 2026 that will be played in Canada, the United States and Mexico, since he considers that his best moment would have ended, which was the last edition where he won the long-awaited title.

“I do not think so. This was the last World Cup. I’ll see how things go, but in principle no, I won’t go to the next World Cup,” Messi told Titan Sports in China.

from Germany 2006 to Qatar 2022. Even so, it does not completely close the door on that opportunity.

Prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Messi had also made a statement regarding his future with the Argentina national team In World Cups, he declared that he was thinking of doing a meditation to find out if it would be his last participation in a world fair or he could aspire to one more and even break the record for the most World Cups played with 6.

For now the player is in China preparing a friendly match. To then close the signing of him with Inter Miami of the MLS, which could take a few weeks.