Almost immediately after the penalty shootout, which was won by Argentina after misses by Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis, Messi walked to the side to visit Van Gaal. Messi made a chatting gesture with his hand, after which he received an angry look from Van Gaal. Messi also expressed his displeasure to other members of the Orange technical staff.

“Van Gaal always says he plays good football, but he only brings in tall players and he skips the midfield,” Messi said afterwards. defeated. ,,He said that the Netherlands would have an advantage in penalties. He has to learn to keep his mouth shut”, said the keeper, who grew into the great hero.

It was Messi who got up during regular time. With an assist on Nahuel Molina's opening goal and a penalty kick used after the break, he took his country in tow. Wout Weghorst helped the Orange back into the game with two goals, but that did not result in a victory for the Orange.

