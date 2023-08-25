Lionel Messi appeared in the new video of Colombian singer Maluma, which he recorded at the DRV PNK stadium, where his current club Inter Miami is home.

The reggaeton interpreter is one of the celebrities who recently visited number 10 on the occasion of his arrival in the American Major League Soccer (MLS), and as part of their meeting he recorded some scenes on the playing field, as part of the song “Trophy”, together with Yandel.

In the scenes that he appeared with Messi, the man from Rosario is seen entering the stadium lawn, dressed in the alternate uniform of the Florida franchise while holding a trophy. Then she hands it over to Maluma, who greets him friendly with a handshake and a hug, then picks up the trophy and sings the song’s refrain as she rests it on her shoulder.

The clip also shows jerseys of the player and the artist in the Inter Miami locker room, but with the colors reversed; Messi wears the starting rose, while the black substitute wears the Maluma print.

The details of the recording of the video of Maluma with Leo Messi

It is estimated that the video was filmed three weeks ago, more precisely on August 4, the day the Colombian visited the stadium in Fort Lauderdale and spent the day with the Argentine, who took photos with him and gave him an autographed t-shirt.

Maluma captured those moments in a post he made that day on Instagram, where he made reference to his next album, “Don Juan”, which will go on sale this Friday: “Messi’s approval was missing.”

Said publication, which had three million “likes”, brought many comments about it from recognized personalities such as Sergio Agüero, who maintains a great friendship with Leo. “Great, Pa”, was the comment of the streamer and ex-soccer player who was happy about the meeting between them.

While off the pitch the arrival of the Argentine captain to Inter Miami caused an almost unprecedented impact on American soccer, on the pitch it continues to exceed expectations.

Last Sunday he won the first title in the franchise’s history after beating Nashville on penalties after drawing 1-1 in the Leagues Cup final, a tournament in which he scored 10 goals in 7 games, establishing himself as the best player and the top scorer.

Photo: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. efe



For his part, this Wednesday he also played a fundamental role for the Florida team to reach the final of the US Open Cup, the centenary national cup of the United States. His two assists to Leonardo Campana, including one in the seventh minute added, helped overturn a 0-2 deficit against Cincinnati to force extra time, and after the 3-3 tie he again triumphed on penalties to reach the definition, where they will face Houston Dynamo on September 27.

His long-awaited MLS debut will arrive this Saturday, where he will travel to New Jersey to visit the New York Red Bulls. Their path to that particular title will be much more complicated due to the precarious campaign that Inter Miami is dragging so far in the 2023 season: they are last in the Eastern Conference, 20 points from the playoff entry spots that will define the champion. .

See here the video of Maluma with Messi:

Maluma & Yandel – Trophy This is Trofeo, the song by Maluma and Yandel in whose video Messi appears. Messi’s video with Maluma

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA

