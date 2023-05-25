Lionel Messi: another chapter in his life, the Premier League would have him in its sights

Lionel Messi appeared recently, when he sent a message through social networks to Jordi Alba, after announcing that he will not continue at Barcelona next season, but there is talk of his future.

Messi also highlighted how “beautiful” it is to enjoy how “well” they get along personally. And he wished him and his family the best, trusting that his new stage will bring him “much success and joy.”

In France the version is handled that Messi would have one foot outside the psg, that he would leave in the summer, but nothing is clear.

It was recently reported that he could go to soccer Saudi Arabiafollow the steps of Cristiano Ronaldo, but his surroundings came out to deny, they affirmed that “there was nothing”.

Messi keeps ringing. The truth is that all the clubs in the world would like to have him in their ranks, but very few have enough money to hire him.

A strong football is the Premier league English and it has been leaked that the Chelsea and the Manchester Utd They want the Argentine.

Premiere of Messi as an actor in ‘The Protectors’

The English media talk about this possibility, but there is nothing confirmed.

