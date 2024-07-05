Argentina qualified for the Copa America semi-finals after dramatically beating Ecuadoron penalties, after a 1-1 draw during regulation time at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Argentina’s goal came in the 35th minute with a header from Lizandro Martínez and Ecuador’s equaliser came, also with a header, from Kevin Rodríguez, in the 90+2.

Argentina will now face the winner of the Venezuela-Canada duel on Friday in Arlington, Texas, at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on July 9.

The penalty that Messi missed

In the penalty shootout, the unthinkable happened, the star Lionel Messi He took his shot by chipping the ball, fooling the goalkeeper, but the ball went too high, hit the crossbar and went out.

Messi couldn’t believe it, he lamented and then received encouragement from his teammates. In the end, thanks to the great performance of the Drawing MartinezArgentina was saved and qualified for the semi-final.

