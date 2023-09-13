Lionel Messi did not play. A little scenario that continues to surprise. The Rosario star watched the match between the Argentine team and Bolivia, at the height of La Paz, like a luxury spectator on the substitute bench, to the left of Leo Paredes and meters from the coach, Lionel Scaloni. But with no chance to play: the idol did not sign a form and could not be part of the action.

Beyond his healthy physique, it is very unlikely that the captain of the national team will play again in La Paz in the Qualifiers. Maybe that’s why he chose to accompany his companions. At another point in his career, he might have avoided it to rest properly and join his team, which is currently Inter Miami, as soon as possible. In fact, Personal logistics included a direct private flight from the Bolivian city to the Florida peninsula. More clear: Messi did not return to Buenos Aires with the Argentine delegation.

“Surely it won’t be the last time he starts leaving games,” said the Rosario star as soon as he finished his triumphant debut against Ecuador in Buenos Aires, with a great goal from a free kick near the end.

Then came the announcement of an alleged annoyance, confirmed by Lionel Scaloni at the press conference: “He asked me for the change. If not, I won’t take it out. We will evaluate him later to see what he has. I don’t know what Leo has. He asked for the change because he felt something. They will surely do studies and if she is well, she will travel. If not, we’ll see what we do.” In the absence of the idol, the emblematic number 10 shirt of the Argentine team was used by Ángel Correa.

The physical load that is coming for Lionel Messi

The start of the road to the World Cup that the United States, Canada and Mexico will organize in 2026 gives Messi an agenda that, at a minimum, will have 13 games in the next two and a half months. There will be eight MLS matches with Inter Miami, the final of the US Open Cup, against Houston Dynamo, and the four with the Argentine team in the playoffs. The Rosario’s schedule could be more loaded if he qualifies for the MLS playoffs that would be played in November. In case that does not happen, their last game in the MLS regular series would be on October 21 against Charlotte.

Messi will add hours and hours of flying and many kilometers with this calendar. And the clearest example began with the trip from Los Angeles to Miami 10 days ago, after the match with Inter, to make a stopover in Miami and finish in Ezeiza after midnight in Argentina. With these sections alone, the Argentine captain has already covered more than 10,000 kilometers, and will add another 7,000 kilometers between the trip to La Paz and the return to Miami.

Returning to the United States will mean for Messi to fulfill commitments in Georgia, Orlando, Chicago and Charlotte.

In the United States the distances are very long and usually require significant wear and tear on the players, even though they travel on private planes and with all the possible luxuries. And although one could believe that Messi will dose his loads to avoid physical problems, it is clear that it is not easy to negotiate these issues with the Rosario player, because not only Scaloni must deal with his captain’s constant desire to play every minute in the national team. , but Gerardo Martino also has to attend to this particular way of competing that characterizes Messi: “It’s a lot of playing every three or four days and he needs a rest, at least to recover. But as long as he doesn’t tell me anything, he will remain on the field,” Tata acknowledged.

Medical tests carried out on Saturday at a Buenos Aires clinic ruled out a muscle injury. Although the results were not revealed, the discomfort is in the posterior area of ​​the right thigh. Anyway, it’s just tiredness. And it’s no wonder: he played 12 games in 48 days, and only there is where his 36 years and 3 months weigh on him. His love for the ball and his commitment to the Albiceleste team can do anything. If it were up to him, he would play at all times. Because for Messi, life is what happens between games.

