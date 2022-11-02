Lionel Messi and the nightmare that did not let him sleep: losing the 2014 World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Messi celebrates another goal.
Messi celebrates another goal.
Infidences of what the Argentine experienced in that World Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 02, 2022, 10:23 AM
Leo Messi He counts the days until the ball rolls in Qatar 2022, where he will seek his long-awaited world title with the Argentine National Team.
A few days before the start of the World Cup, details of what it meant for the star to have lost the final at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil came to light.
‘I can’t sleep’
Fabian Soldiniformer representative of the Flea, told intimacies of what the player experienced.
“When I was at his house, after 10 years of not seeing him, he told me ‘Fabi, it’s been a year since I woke up at night thinking about the final (against Germany) in Brazil. I can’t sleep’. And I can assure you. It turns his head,” Soldini revealed in Infobae.
The talk took place after the final that Argentina lost to Chile in the Copa América 2015. “It’s his love. His love is the National Team. It’s not Barça, nor Newell’s… His love is the National Team. His great love It’s the National Team. It made me very happy when he became champion because I know everything he suffered, everything he suffered. Everything that was killed here, especially here. If you know about him… he is injured for the National Team, he comes sick, he’s coming. He’s coming,” Soldini added.
“I see him as very mature, very calm. I see him very close to the group. I hope he can be given to finish, I think he deserves it with the race he did, up there,” added Soldini.
Soldini ended his relationship with Messi in 2005 when some differences with Leo’s father caused them to separate.
SPORTS
more sports news
November 02, 2022, 10:23 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #nightmare #sleep #losing #World #Cup
Leave a Reply