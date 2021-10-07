In an interview with France Football, Leo Messi talks about his decision to sign for PSG.

Lionel Messi had an eventful start to his career at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a goal in the club’s 2-0 win over Manchester City before participating in the 2-0 defeat to Rennes last weekend, but the Argentinian, who has nothing more to prove, do not regret having joined the French giants. In an exclusive interview with the magazine France Football, Messi has spoken to a media for the first time since joining PSG and he is convinced he made the right decision.

Messi made no mistake signing for PSG

“I did not make a mistake by going to PSG, is the sentence that emerges from the interview with Messi, which will be published in its entirety next Saturday, October 9. At FC Barcelona, ​​Messi’s former club, crises follow one another and Ronald Koeman’s coaching position is seriously threatened. As such, even though PSG have some things to do, it’s a completely different scenario than what’s going on at Camp Nou.

“Messi hid everything. He was very good and he won [des matchs] “Koeman said a few weeks ago. “Of course, he had good players around him, but he was the one who made the difference. Thanks to him, everyone looked better. It is not a criticism, but an observation ”.