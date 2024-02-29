“At some point, Inter Miami will have to deal with the reality that was discovered on Sunday night. Messi is old. Luis Suárez is old. “Sergio Busquets is old.” After the 1-1 draw of the team led by Gerardo Martino against the LA Galaxy, last Sunday at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium, the Los Angeles Times, through an article by sports columnist Dylan Hernández, was very harsh on the news of the pink team and its greatest performers, led by the captain of the world champion team in Qatar 2022.

“The only member of the Barcelona Quartet who didn't seem to be playing with an empty tank of gas was Alba, the 34-year-old left back who ran up and down the sideline as if he were 10 years his junior,” added Hernández in his note titled: “It is clear that Lionel Messi's magic is fading after the young Galaxy exposed the Inter Miami star.”

With 15 minutes left in the match, Dejan Joveljic scored 1-0 for Galaxy and, from there, Messi started his engines to prevent his team from falling. And you know, when Messi merges with Jordi Alba everything flows, as happened for more than a decade in Barcelona. At the end of the match, the old teammates appeared to make it 1-1 in added time and the delirium of the Inter fans who enjoyed the pearl of No. 10.

“It seems to me that in the first half we were outmatched. We could have gone to the locker room at a disadvantage. I understand that in the second half we played better, we had chances. The opponent scored the goal against us, but then we had the personality to keep searching and we achieved the goal. tie due to Leo's genius,” said Tata Martino. SHowever, the city newspaper, Los Angeles Times, was very critical of the performance of the group that responds to David Beckham.

David Beckham and Luis Suarez See also MotoGP | Gabarrini: "Stoner's Ducati had an unbridled thirst for petrol"

“Major League Soccer's most expensive team was outplayed by the revamped Galaxy for most of the night, and there's no reason to believe Inter Miami won't have more games like this. How many more times can they count on Messi to summon magic at the end of the game to save them? “Playing in a league with a grueling schedule and a demanding travel schedule, Inter Miami seems destined for disaster,” wrote Hernández, who before joining the Los Angeles Times was the writer for the Dodgers, the baseball team.

“(Messi) can still hit a ball with surprising precision, but he doesn't recover as quickly as before. -adds the article-. He has lost half a step, which explains how Galaxy defensive midfielder Edwin Cerrillo was able to keep him under control for most of the match (…) Messi and forward Suárez, 37, were basically spectators when the Galaxy had the ball, which forced Inter Miami to defend with eight field players.”

Lionel Messi celebrates with DeAndre Yedlin. See also Sports programming for this Friday, November 11

The same journalist highlighted the incorporation of Federico Redondo, 21, as a hopeful option for Inter Miami. “The Argentine national team youth player should improve his midfield once he joins the team.” Although he expanded: “But the addition of Redondo and the expected return of sidelined 18-year-old midfielder Benjamín Cremaschi will not address the problems associated with building a team around a group of retirement-age players.”

The analysis of the American Florida team in the Los Angeles Times ends by saying that “two games into Inter Miami's season, the signs are ominous.” Inter Miami has four points in this start of the MLS and their next step will be on Saturday, when they host Orlando City (from 6:30 p.m. in Argentina). Then, on Thursday, March 7, he will take the first step towards the other great objective of this season: the Concachampions. The team led by Messi will visit Nashville SC or Moca of the Dominican Republic, for the round of 16 of that competition.

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA

More Sports news