The World Cup is coming and Leo Messi talked about everything.

Coming soon the complete note and exclusively in @DIRECTVSports.

A real luxury to chat with the best in the world!

❤️🙏🙌❤️

Advance: “I think Dybala and Di María have plenty of time to get there well”. pic.twitter.com/VoLzuMZLOd

– Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) October 14, 2022