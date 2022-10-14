There are less than 40 days left before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni arrives in the best way in terms of football, but the coach begins to have headaches due to to different ailments suffered by several of its figures.
The captain and leader of the national team, Lionel Messi, who has already recovered from his discomfort, referred to precisely this aspect in an interview given to the DirecTV medium.
“Injuries are a concern.this is a different World Cup, because it is played at a different time from the previous ones and we are so close that any little thing that can happen to you can leave you out“, highlighted the crack in a note with Pablo Giralt, of which a small part was known today.
“On a personal level, one is already concerned and seeing things like Paulo (Dybala) or Fideo (Di María) scares you more. It spins around in your head, but going out to play thinking about it can be contradictory too. The best thing is to act normally, play and that is the best way to be well. I hope they recover, I think they have plenty of time to recover and arrive well, “he concluded.
The truth is that Dybala suffered a tear in the rectus femoris of his left leg and will have about 40 days to recover. Scaloni will include him in the list of 35 players shortlisted to go to the World Cup, but his presence remains in doubt.
Di María’s is milder: he suffers from a “low-grade” tear in the hamstring of his right thigh, but it will require half the days of recovery that the man from Roma.
