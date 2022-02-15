Lionel Messi and the day he was close to being a Real Madrid player

This Tuesday Paris Saint Germain faces Real Madrid for the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League.

The duel, scheduled for 3 pm, Colombian time, is presented as the great confrontation of the day. And the return of Lionel Messi against the merengue team is one of the big reasons. Above all, because in addition to his record with Barcelona, one day he could be a player of the ‘white house’.

A play of fate?

As reported by the Catalan press some time ago, in 2001, when Messi was just 14 years old, the Argentine was close to being a Madrid player.

By then, an agreement between his family and Barcelona was in the making. Nevertheless, the amount implied by the contract of the then young promise aroused doubts in the Barça directives.

Due to this particularity, the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’ reported that Jorge Valdano, a former player and former R. Madrid official, was interested in having Messi. However, there was never a formal proposal.

The rest of the story is already history.

SPORTS