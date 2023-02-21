Mexico City.- This Monday the different athletes and sports teams that could win one of the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in their respective branches were announced, highlighting the presence of great athletes of the modern era.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Rafael Nadal, Stephen Curry, Max Verstappen, Mondo Duplantis, Alexia Putellas, Christian Eriksen, Tyger Woods, among other athletes, stand out among the candidates to win one of the awards that will be revealed in spring.

On the other hand, the Argentine National Team, France (rugby), Morocco, Real Madrid, Golden State, Red Bull Racing and England are some of the world teams that are also on the list of the Laurel Awards that will be revealed after the vote on the jury of its Academy, made up of 71 of the greatest sports legends of all time.

Lionel Messi could become the best athlete of the year after leading the Albiceleste to its third

crown of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, competing with his teammate, Kylian Mbappé, world runner-up with France, the Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal, the basketball player, Stephen Curry, the athlete, Mondo Duplantis, and the two-time motorsport champion, Max Verstappen.

Meanwhile, the Spanish soccer player and captain of FC Barcelona, ​​Alexia Putellas, is on the shortlist for the award for best sportswoman of the year, after winning her second Ballon d’Or in a row and an extraordinary season in which her club won all 30 Women’s League matches.

It will have as contenders Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a Jamaican athlete, Katie Ledecky, an American swimmer, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, an athlete from the USA, Mikaela Shiffrin, an alpine skier from the United States and Iga $wiatek, a Polish tennis player.

On the other hand, the Argentine National Team leads the list of teams that can win the award of the year, although it will not be easy for them despite being world champions, as they compete with England Women, who were proclaimed champions of Euro 2022.

Against the French rugby team that broke a 12-year drought without a title, Red Bull Racing, for winning the constructors’ and drivers’ championship, the Golden State Warriors, NBA champions, and Real Madrid, champions of the Champions League and champion of LaLiga.

The rest of the awards to be delivered will be the world breakthrough of the year, the best comeback of the year, athlete of the year with a disability, world action athlete of the year and for the programs of sport for the good of humanity.