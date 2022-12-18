The football world sees an outstanding World Cup final between France and Argentina. The penalty shoot-out is the fitting punch line after a night full of great stories.

The player with the most goals at this World Cup but without the title: France’s Kylian Mbappé Image: Reuters

In the 79th minute there was no reason to doubt that it was going to be Argentina’s big night. They dominated the final of the FIFA World Cup against France, which is why the stories of the winners were already in the air at Lusail Stadium.

The story of the overplayer Lionel Messi, the scorer of the 1-0, who that evening finally wanted to give the people of his country what he couldn’t give them yet. The story of striker Ángel Di María, the scorer of the 2-0, the underestimated who missed the 2014 World Cup final through injury and now, in the 2022 World Cup final, made the difference in the first half. The story of the coach Lionel Scaloni, who formed a team that demonstrated in these World Cup weeks what power a collective can develop.