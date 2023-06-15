Juan Román Riquelme was one of the last players to don the Argentina 10 shirt before it was taken over by Lionel Messi. But they shared a squad in the Argentine National Team, both in the qualifiers and in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Now, the two talents will meet again: Riquelme announced this Wednesday that his tribute match will be held on June 25which will count, according to what he said, with the stellar presence of Messi.

“Messi will be It’s a dream for me too, the biggest player. We were lucky to have him and Maradona. And I was lucky to play with both. He will be in the most beautiful stadium in the world, with the most wonderful people in the world,” he said.

Riquelme at a press conference where he was visibly moved.

Lionel Messi and Juan Román Riquelme, together in the National Team. Photo: Eph. TIEMPO Archive

The 44-year-old former player and one of the greatest figures in the history of Boca, a club of which he is currently second vice president, said that every day that passes he wonders why they are so fond of him. “

I don’t understand. I’ve been a soccer player, nine years have passed (since his last game), and people wanting to come to the field seems too much to me. the 25th the candy box It will be wonderful again, as always,” he said.

“I don’t know if there will be more games, I’m already big. The boys who are being invited are saying yes. I don’t know if they will all be able to enter the Boca field,” added one of the top idols Xeneizes in a conference he gave with President Jorge Amor Ameal.

As he stated, “time has passed” since the last game he played with Argentinos Juniors. “I have to come to the field as a fan. There are moments that I feel that I would not dare to enter this field. I had to go into the locker room, putting on the club’s sweatshirt again is like going back in time and it seems easy. It’s going back to the home garden. I will enjoy it as much as the people”, said Riquelme, whose last game as a professional was on December 7, 2014 with the Argentinos Juniors jersey against Douglas Haig.

Riquelme gave details of his farewell party

“The teams are already clear. If I have to put together two Boca teams, Messi was not going to be able to play. It will be Boca against the Argentine team. I’m calling Coco (Basile) and I can’t find him, I hope to find him before the 25th”, remarked.

And he made reference to Carlos Bianchi: “He is more than a coach for me. In 1998 he taught us to compete and dream. And he gave joy to our fans. He made it very easy for our club to win the Copa Libertadores. The culprit that they ask us to win the Cup is him. I feel like someone from my family”.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

“He has returned from France so as not to miss this match and he will be on the field,” he concluded about the composition of the teams for a match that will take place one day after the tribute match to be held in Rosario for Maximiliano Rodríguez.

