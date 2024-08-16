Lionel Messi He was the victim of an environmental group that broke into his mansion last week in Ibiza, Spainand vandalized the structure of the house, demanding “help for the planet.” However, the “joke” could cost the activist group dearly.

According to the criteria of

The complaint filed against climate activists Vegetable Future for vandalizing the facade of the player’s mansion Leo Messi In Ibiza, they are demanding 50,000 euros in financial compensation and are accused of causing damage.

Lionel Messi Photo:EFE / Instagram Share

The spokesperson for the environmental group Bilbo Bassaterra confirmed in the EFE Agency the amount claimed in the complaint, which was filed by one of Messi’s employees on the island with the Civil Guard.

Bassaterra believes that the 50,000 euros demanded (more than 220 million Colombian pesos) is an amount that is “obviously very high” and that “an initial estimate above the cost” has been made for the judicial procedure.

“This is tempera paint that comes off with water. A priori, it comes off with a hose, at most you’ll have to scrub a little. But even in the worst case, even if you had to repaint the façade, it doesn’t cost you 50,000 euros,” he said.

Lionel Messi Photo:EFE Share

The spokesperson and two other members of Futuro Vegetal were arrested by the Civil Guard two days after protesting at Messi’s house to denounce the “responsibility of the rich” in the climate crisis.

The protest at the player’s home took place on 6 August and the three activists were arrested on 8 August after throwing paint at the façade of the Leonardo Royal Hotel, located in Santa Eulària, which they accuse of “financing genocide” in Gaza.

The three were released after 24 hours, charged with causing damage during the two protests.

The Argentine’s personality has been highly criticized. Photo:Instagram @leomessi Share

The spokesman also criticised the claim of 50,000 euros for a mansion which, he insisted, “was built without a building permit.”

Act of vandalism

“We have painted Messi’s illegal mansion in Ibiza… The mansion is an illegal construction that the footballer acquired for the exorbitant sum of 11 million euros,” the environmental group said in an official statement after the incident.

“While this is happening, in the Balearic Islands alone, between 2 and 4 people have died as a direct consequence of the heat wave (…) The richest 1% of the population is responsible for the same amount of carbon emissions as the poorest two thirds,” he said.

SPORTS

With EFE.