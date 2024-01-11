You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ronaldo and Messi.
Ronaldo and Messi.
The captains of Argentina and Portugal are no longer worth the millions of the past.
OF
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo For more than 15 years they were in the world elite where they won countless individual and collective titles and broke all the records that seemed impossible to break.
This caused the price of both players in their prime to be through the roof and exceed even beyond 100 million euros.
However, his reality is different in the last few years of his career, and already playing in lower caliber leagues such as the Arabian League and the Major League Soccer (MLS), The value of both players has fallen considerably.
In fact, the portal Transfermarkt rrecently revealed the new position of both footballers in the top of the most valuable and it is quite surprising.
Lionel Messi He appears in position 235 of the most valuable players in the world, currently, and despite being the current Ballon d'Or, his price is about Approximately 35 million euros.
For its part, the case of Christian It is worse, since the Portuguese does not appear not even in the 500 most valuable players, despite being the player with the most goals in all of 2023 with 54 goals.
It is worth noting that the Portuguese captain is currently valued at Transfermarkt in some 15 million euros.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
OF
