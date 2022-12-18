Every fan of the Argentine national team loves Lionel Messi. And every “Pokémon” fan wants to Ash Ketchum. But why has Qatar 2022 become the perfect setting to compare these two greats of soccer and anime? According to followers on social networks, after the victory against France, there is no doubt that the path of both characters is the same. And it is that, to become both World Champion and the best Pokémon trainer in the world, they have basically gone through the same difficulties.

What did Twitter users say about Albiceleste’s victory over the Gauls in the World Cup final?

A couple of champions that took time

“If Ash won, Messi will also win. The stars are connected ”, the user ZuriPotatoHead was right in a tweet in which she points out several common data between the citizen of Pueblo Paleta and the ’10 ′ from Argentina.

Messi and Ash meme. Photo: Lenin Caraballo/Twitter

Among the most notable is that both lost a final in 2016 and recently won their first regional title (Alola League and Copa América).

Ash and Messi: the most suffered champions of 2022

Before the end of Qatar 2022 and of the Coronation World Seriesboth Ash and Messi have suffered the misfortune of losing major tournaments and being harshly criticized.

It has also been commented that, after being champions, the two retired. Ketchum gave the leading role of him to another character and, in the case of Messi, there has already been talk of his departure from the Argentine team, but it remains to be made official.

At first glance, if the comparison might seem a bit forced, we will realize it when we number all the similarities, which would be summarized as follows: