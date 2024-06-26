Lionel Messi and Argentina They are worried, because their state of health is not the best after the agonizing victory, 1-0, over Chili, in a group A match of the United States Copa América 2024.

Messi spoke after the game and warned that he felt discomfort that did not allow him to perform in the best way during the match.

It doesn’t look good

“It was a nuisance that it got a little hard, that it wasn’t completely loose,” he told the media. “But I was able to finish the game and we’ll see,” she said.

Messi, after a “difficult” match because all duels against Chile are “tough”, and endorsed his satisfaction for fulfilling “the objective of having won and having gone to the quarterfinals now.”

“We continue to be the same group as always, humble, that goes game by game, that we are going to fight and fight for it,” he indicated.

However, he returned to the topic of discomfort: “The first play my adductor got hard, I didn’t feel any puncture or tear. “It was difficult for me to move freely.”

With fever

But it’s not the only thing. The Argentine pointed out that he has had throat problems for days.

“I’ve been here for a couple of days with a sore throat, a fever, Maybe that took its toll on me today too,” he said.

On Saturday, Argentina will play the third round of the series against Peru, but Messi’s lineup is in doubt.