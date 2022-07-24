Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo They are considered one of the most stable couples in the world of football. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker and the model were married in 2017 in Rosario, an Argentine city where they met when they were very young. For this reason, we tell you what is the emotional love story of Messi and Rocuzzo.

They both have three children, who were born in Spain, at the time the footballer played for FC Barcelona. After the player’s departure from the Barça team, the couple moved to the city of Paris, France.

What is the love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo?

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo They met in 1996 in the city of Rosario, Argentina. In those years, the PSG striker and the Argentine model were 9 and 8 years old, respectively.

Both coincided in the summer holidays at the house of Lucas Scaglia, an acquaintance of Messi. Seeing her for the first time, the Argentine star fell in love with her. “Who is he?” Lionel asked Scaglia when he saw her. “Antonella, my cousin”, assured at that time the friend of “Leo”, as revealed by La Nación in 2017.

From that meeting, they began to frequent each other. The Argentine attacker used to dedicate letters to them in which he expressed his feelings. However, for several years they were just friends.

The Messi’s family he moved to Barcelona in 2000. This caused the two to distance themselves, although they maintained sporadic communication. In addition, “Leo” used to travel for short periods of time to Argentina.

In 2005, a friend of antonella She died after being hit by a vehicle whose driver was driving while intoxicated. The news affected the model a lot. This tragedy coincided with one of Messi’s trips to his home country. Thus, as soon as he found out what had happened, he stayed by her side to support her.

It is from this that both began to have a closer relationship. For several years, Messi kept his sentimental situation private, since only at the age of 21 —when Messi He was already playing in the first team of FC Barcelona – revealed in an interview to the program “Hat Trick Barca” on TV 3 that he was in a relationship, but did not reveal any names.

“Do you have a girlfriend?” they asked him. To which ‘Leo’ replied: “Yes, I have a girlfriend. She is in Argentina. The truth is that I’m fine and I’m calm.” Thus, the couple made their relationship official to the media just after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. In that year, they began to live together in Spain.

How many years have Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo been together?

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo They have been in a relationship for 15 years. According to the Argentine media La Nación, the two began dating in 2007 and have remained together ever since. At first they were boyfriends, but later they got married.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo get married?

The couple married on June 30, 2017 in Rosario, the city where they met when they were very young. The couple had their first child, whose name is Thiago, in November 2012.

In September 2015, Messi and Antonella announced the arrival of their second baby, who was placed by Mateo. Meanwhile, in March 2018, Roccuzzo gave birth to her third child Ciro.

On more than one occasion, the PSG striker has expressed the affection he feels for the Argentine model. For example, in 2019, in an interview with the newspaper Sport, he pointed out that she “knows him perfectly”.

“She is everything for me. Having her by my side simplifies a lot of things for me (…) We’ve known each other for a long time, she knows me perfectly and she’s someone who practically doesn’t have bad days. She is always in a good mood. She is a spectacular partner, ”she assured.

The emotional reception of Antonella Roccuzo to Lionel Messi

After beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa América final, Lionel Messi returned, on a private flight, to the city of Rosario to meet his family. The first to receive him was his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, who ran to hug the player. This action of Argentina quickly became viral on social networks.

Who are the parents of Antonella Roccuzzo?

The parents of Antonella Roccuzzo They are Jose Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco. They have more than 30 years of relationship and stand out for being owners of the supermarket chain Único, which has eight locations in Argentina.

How old is Antonella Roccuzzo?

The Argentine model Antonella Roccuzzo is currently 34 years old. She was born on February 26, 1988 in the city of Rosario, Argentina. She also studied Dentistry and Social Communication, although she did not complete any of the two careers mentioned.