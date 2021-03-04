Barcelona advanced to the final of the Copa del Rey after turning the series around and defeating Seville, in a dramatic and exciting match, in which those led by Ronald Koeman had to win 3-0 -as they did-, since in the first leg had fallen 2-0. The meeting did not end on the field of play and continued in the tunnel of the changing rooms through chicanes that had Lionel Messi as the protagonist.

The truth is that in the corridors, while both teams were heading towards the changing rooms, the Argentine soccer star was on one side and the other, Jose “Pepe” Castro, president of Sevilla and Monchi, technical secretary of the club de los blanquirrojos.

As different Spanish media could comment that were part of that back and forth in pure tension, such as Sports world Y SPORTIt all started when the president and the technical secretary assumed that, Barcelona “always win the same“It was that phrase that triggered the problem and made 10 respond:”They go home warm“.

Gerard Piqué celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Copa del Rey semifinal, (Photo: Joan Monfort / AP)

The overwhelming response of the flea left in silence the leaders of Seville who, without realizing it, knew the face of the Messi euphoric after such an epic win with a pass included to the final.

With this victory, the Barcelona will play its tenth final in the last 13 seasons and it will be measured with the winner between Levante and Athletic Bilbao, with day and time to be confirmed.