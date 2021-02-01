How much does that free-kick goal cost? What is the price of that sensitive left-hander who strokes the ball and travels nonstop to the left corner of Unai Simón’s goal? Is Lionel Messi worth every euro that is paid for his football?

The questions flow in the immensity of the Camp Nou, empty of people, loaded with tension. Because there is talk of the rematch of the Spanish Super Cup, the one that Athletic Bilbao snatched from Barcelona in the last breath. But much more, of course, about the contract of the Argentine crack that the newspaper El Mundo published on its front page this Sunday, when Saturday ended in Buenos Aires and dawn began in Spain.

€ 555,237,619; Messi’s pharaonic contract that ruins Barça ”, was the title of the cover of the newspaper founded in 1989. The figure, according to the article, adds a fixed salary, image rights, a series of multimillion-dollar bonuses, allowances and variables. It was signed by Josep Bartomeu in 2017. Yes, the same president who resigned due to the institutional crisis that caused Leo’s threat to leave. The extension of the link ends in June 2021. But it just appears on the scene when the elections are approaching, on March 7, and there is a climate convulsed by the political and sports situation.

The shocking cover of the newspaper El Mundo about Messi’s millionaire contract

There was bad intention, of course. And the declaration of a dirty war. Are they pushing him to leave? At 33, Messi is no longer the best player in the world, beyond his current talent. Now, to blame him for the economic debacle of Barcelona is, to say the least, daring. After all, nobody forced Bartomeu to sign Leo a millionaire contract.

Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, tried to get rid of the leak in the previous match against the Biscayan team. In a statement, it “categorically denied any responsibility in the publication of this document” and reported that “it will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo.” Messi could also retaliate alongside his lawyers.

Messi kept the silence and contributed a goal in the triumph over Athletic Bilbao. Photo: Reuter.

How did the Madridista morning access the papers that Bartomeu and Messi signed three and a half years ago, if it was only in the hands of the club and the player himself? There are four other copies: in La Liga, in the AFE (Association of Spanish Footballers), in the Royal Spanish Federation and in INEM (National Employment System). However, in Barcelona and in the surroundings of the star they have a suspect: Carles Tusquets.

He is the boss of the Management Commission that took over the club until the elections are held. The 70-year-old economist and businessman would be a friend of Martí Saballs, deputy editor of the newspaper El Mundo and one of the journalists who signed the controversial note.

9 years ago, Tusquets attended the presentation of the book by Saballs entitled: “What do I do with my money?: How to safeguard your savings in the middle of the storm”.

Carles Tusquets, president of the FC Barcelona Management Commission, is among those targeted by the leak of Lionel Messi’s contract. Photo: DPA

Tusquets, treasurer in Diego Maradona’s time, had been forceful about the future of the Blaugrana captain: “Economically speaking, he would have sold Messi; it would have been desirable to sell it ”.

The news of the numbers that the Argentine National Team player perceives soared around the world. There was a stir, mainly on social networks. And several media picked up the glove. Among them, the popular program El Chiringuito, which detailed the details of the agreement.

Among them, there is a “loyalty” clause that rewards the player for remaining at the club and has a value of 66,249,462 euros. An amount that Leo will collect on the day he decides to leave in “recognition” of years of service. They charged it, for example, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta.

The variables also include some figures that depend on collective performance, such as a fixed money payment for each of the instances that the team advances in the Champions League: 1,656,034 euros for qualifying for the highest continental tournament; 946,305 to reach the round of 16; 1,419,458 if it reaches the quarters; an almost identical value (1,419,461) for both the semifinals and the final and 3,548,644 for winning the Orejona. In the case of La Liga and the Copa del Rey, there was only one bonus for winning them. He collected two for the domestic tournament, each worth 2,365,766 euros, and one for the Cup obtained in 2018 that earned him 591,442 euros. That value was the same that he would charge for winning the FIFA Best Player, an award he obtained in 2019.

The table that indicates the clauses and variable income of Lionel Messi in Barcelona. Photo @ElChiringuitoTV

In both cases, these values ​​are due to the employment contract and not to the image contract, which provides Messi with extra income with the same fixed amount regime (10,822,680) and the same table of variables by objectives.

In addition, it has a bonus for games played, which is charged in the event that you play 60% or more of the games of the season.

There are two other curious details: if Catalonia declared independence from Spain, it could leave and if Messi went into rebellion with the National Team, he would not stop receiving his contract.

The contract that Messi signed with Barcelona that was published by the newspaper El Mundo.

“The delicate financial situation of Barcelona (like that of other big clubs) is not Messi’s fault but rather the devastating effect of COVID. The tabloid with which the issue is treated is unfair, ”Javier Tebas, CEO of La Liga, stated on Twitter.

“Without Messi you cannot aspire to great things. He is a winner who wants to always show his quality. They wanted to hurt him ”, said the coach, Ronald Koeman after the victory against Athletic Bilbao. What will Leo do in the future? PSG awaits you. Meanwhile, 10 answers with goals, his specialty, for which he is paid so well.