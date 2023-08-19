Lionel Messi has his hand in handing Inter Miami their first title in Saturday’s Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC, that would put the finishing touch to one of the most unusual feats in the world of football.

In less than a month, the Argentine star has catapulted the lowest ranked team of the MLS season to the first final in the franchise’s history, in a tournament in which 47 teams from the North American and Mexican leagues competed.

Released after a bitter spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi smiles more than ever in Miami but on the pitch he is as relentless as ever, already eyeing the 44th trophy of his glorious career.

At 36, the Albiceleste captain has accumulated nine goals in the six games with his new pink kit, several of them to rescue Inter from extreme situations, and the Golden Boot of the tournament is almost assured.

Messi’s presence has triggered the benefits of a franchise without any remarkable success and that before his arrival languished with 11 games without winning in the MLS, a tournament that will resume this month.

“When this competition (Leagues Cup) started, we knew it was a fresh start because a new coach (Gerardo Martino) and new players like me had arrived,” Messi recalled Thursday at his first press conference in Miami.

“It was a nice opportunity to start changing things and set goals that are difficult but we were prepared to try,” he said.

Supported by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, his former Barcelona partners who have followed him to Miami, Messi has made Inter’s attack the most fearsome of the championship, with a total of 21 goals in six games.

Along this path, Inter has been dispatching rivals with the sole exception of the quarterfinals at FC Dallas, where Messi led an agonizing comeback that led to a penalty shootout. A tour held this Friday by the coach of the Florida team at a press conference.

“The good thing is the development that the team has had throughout the tournament,” said Martino. “We won most of the games by goal difference (…) and, in a framework of much improvement that we have ahead of us, having the confidence of being able to win a title in 40 or 45 days will give us a confidence push”, added.

The landing of a figure of the caliber of Messi, brand new world champion with Argentina and candidate for his eighth Ballon d’Or, has also managed to multiply interest in ‘soccer’ in the United States, venue in the coming years of the biggest tournaments such as the Copa América, the Club World Cup and the FIFA World Cup.

The North American country followed Argentina’s triumph in Qatar-2022 with unprecedented expectation and, just eight months later, you can see on Saturday how Messi lifts a trophy in his territory.

The last resistance will be raised by Nashville SC, a franchise that entered the MLS at the same time as Inter, in 2020, and will have the support of its fans at Geodis Park (30,000 seats).

The squad led by Englishman Gary Smith sowed doubts at the start of the tournament, with a loss against Toluca and draws against Cincinnati and América, but in the last two qualifiers they signed reliable victories against Minnesota United (5-0) and Monterrey (2- 0).

The American international Walker Zimmerman is the defensive pillar of a team that has the Panamanian Aníbal Godoy as a compass in midfield and the German Hany Mukhtar as a great attacking threat.

Mukhtar, the current MLS MVP (Most Valuable Player) and Golden Boot (23 goals in 33 games), has recently found a reliable partner in attack, English striker Sam Surridge, who has seen the net in the last three games .

