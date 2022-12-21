Lionel Messi already has an agreement on his future after the World Cup in Qatar

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
At 35, the Argentine star continues to look forward. The legend does not end.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 21, 2022, 03:16 PM
Lionel Messi is already turning the page on the brilliant World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Argentine ’10’, who was received this Wednesday in his native Rosario, is about to specify his sporting future in terms of clubs.
As it has been learned, Messi’s contract with Paris Saint Germain, the team he joined for the 2021-2022 season, expires in the European summer of next year.
Now, according to the journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano, Messi would already have a verbal agreement to continue wearing the PSG shirt.
(You can read: Argentines who showed their breasts in the World Cup final managed to leave Qatar).
Messi’s future
“Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It is a verbal pact to stay together,” Romano reported on his Twitter account.
“There is no decision yet about the duration of the contract and the salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon,” he added.
🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG
No decision yet on right of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon.
Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022
The French outlet ‘Le Parisien’ reports that Messi and PSG they started negotiating three months ago and they have crystallized the agreement at the beginning of December, in the absence of the signature that will take place when the player meets with the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the sports adviser Luis Campos.
Less than a week ago, Al-Khelaifi had already indicated that Messi’s wish was to continue with the Parisian entity and that they would speak after the World Cup, during an interview with the radio station ‘RMC’, something that he confirmed after the final of the tournament played in Qatar.
SPORTS
*With EFE
More sports news
December 21, 2022, 03:16 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #agreement #future #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply