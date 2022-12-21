Friday, December 23, 2022
Lionel Messi already has an agreement on his future after the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2022
in Sports
0


Messi, the Cup is his: world champions in QatarLive analysis of the World Cup final.

At 35, the Argentine star continues to look forward. The legend does not end.

Lionel Messi is already turning the page on the brilliant World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Argentine ’10’, who was received this Wednesday in his native Rosario, is about to specify his sporting future in terms of clubs.

As it has been learned, Messi’s contract with Paris Saint Germain, the team he joined for the 2021-2022 season, expires in the European summer of next year.

Now, according to the journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano, Messi would already have a verbal agreement to continue wearing the PSG shirt.

(You can read: Argentines who showed their breasts in the World Cup final managed to leave Qatar).

Messi’s future

Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It is a verbal pact to stay together,” Romano reported on his Twitter account.

“There is no decision yet about the duration of the contract and the salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon,” he added.

The French outlet ‘Le Parisien’ reports that Messi and PSG they started negotiating three months ago and they have crystallized the agreement at the beginning of December, in the absence of the signature that will take place when the player meets with the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the sports adviser Luis Campos.

Less than a week ago, Al-Khelaifi had already indicated that Messi’s wish was to continue with the Parisian entity and that they would speak after the World Cup, during an interview with the radio station ‘RMC’, something that he confirmed after the final of the tournament played in Qatar.

SPORTS
*With EFE

