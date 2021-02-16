The two of them are there, trying to get used to the bitterness of playing without an audience. That nobody looks at them closely or that they ask for photos and autographs. However, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé play as always: without inhibitions. One, it is the face of vast history; the other the imminence of a future on the pedestal.

Is about two footballers who, without being center-forward, defy the records of the all-time records. Those of Messi sprout weekly or monthly. It is a kind of pleasant obviousness of the Rosario, top scorer with the two shirts he always wore: the Barcelona and the National Team. In all, in 902 games – including his relentless penalty against the French champions – he scored 725 goals and provided 288 assists in his entire professional career. Numbers that seem like a lie well told, the daring of an exaggerated or the edition of a computer.

In the case of French, it is also surprising with its numbers. At age 22 -including the match against Barcelona, ​​for the knockout stages of the Champions League, In clubs (Monaco and PSG), he has accumulated 213 games, 138 goals and 76 assists. On average: in 213 games, 214 decisive appearances. With the French national team he has 39 games, 16 goals, 13 assists. A little less than three years ago, in Russia 2018, he became champion. It was decisive on that occasion. In fact, he scored a goal in the 4-2 final against Croatia and became the youngest footballer to convert in the decisive match of a World Cup (he beat Pelé of Sweden in 1958). He also scored three more goals on that successful run. And was chosen “MVP” in two of the seven games and best young player (under 23) of the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, together with Mbappé. Can you join him with Messi?

The meeting between the two happened at the Camp Nou, in which there were only fans outside the stadium demanding the leadership of the More than a club (nickname born from the mouth of President Narcís de Carreras, in 1968) that Messi is not transferred to PSG, who wants it. Will they be teammates next season?

They both forgot the context. Nothing morbid between them. It was better and much more relevant for the Frenchman, who played as a left winger and it was a nightmare for full-back Dest and for everyone who crossed his path. Argentina had already suffered it in Russian territory. His strides are typical of a feline. And to think that some PSG footballers who are no longer They charged him telling him that all he did was run and run. But different from Forrest GumpKylian -or Donatello or Kiki, as they call him- knows how to stop, he knows how to threaten, he knows how to surprise, he knows how to define. Above all, he knows how to amaze.

Mbappé, of celebration. He scored a hattrick and got the ball. (EFE)

In the 4-1 against Barcelona scored three goals. The first, after an exquisite pass from Verrati, resolved in minimal space against the team’s center-backs and defined with a powerful left-footed shot to the right angle of goalkeeper Ter Stegen. The second was typical of a scorer who knows rebounds: Florenzi’s center-right, weak rejection by Piqué and a precise shot against the empty goal. In the third, he completed a masterpiece of the counterattack commanded by Draxler and transformed into a scream by a right hand to the left corner. Four to one for PSG. Consecration night for the heir,

Messi was something else: a crack fighting against a powerful rival and a Barcelona that already it does not look like Barcelona that looked invincible, in which Leo was a succession of luxuries in a team of talented dedicated to their magic. None of that this time. And lately. For example: if Atlético de Madrid defeats Levante this Wednesday (in their postponed match) it will take them 11 points ahead in the Spanish League. It is clear at this point: it is not enough with the flashes. He is not surrounded – beyond the recent improvement of Griezmann – as in the happy days. His face tells that those are no longer …

While that face of the Rosario crack told a pain, the irrepressible French was lost in hugs. Smiled Perhaps because at that point he already knew that the throne awaits him.

