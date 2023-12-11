Which league is more powerful, the Saudi or the American? Which team is better, Inter Miami or Al Nassr? These are questions for endless discussions between the admirers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who project their rivalry even now that the best days of both are behind them. In reality they are different ways of asking who is better: Messi or Cristiano. Aware of the morbidity that this rivalry arouses, the owners of Inter Miami and Al Nassr have agreed to a confrontation between their teams, scheduled for February. It will be in a triangular tournament in which Neymar will also be there.

Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 35 times in their careers, with 16 wins for Messi's team, 10 for Ronaldo and 9 draws. In these games, Messi has scored 21 goals and given 12 assists, while Ronaldo has 20 goals and one assist.

Both Messi and Cristiano have become the stars of their respective leagues. The Saudi has a greater array of stars, signed at the stroke of a checkbook. In the United States, Messi's arrival has caused a sensation. Amas are far below the competitive level of the European leagues and, in particular, the Spanish one, where the rivalry of Messi and Ronaldo was cemented in Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Inter Miami will travel to Saudi Arabia, where they will play two games in a triangular round-robin tournament, against Saudi powers Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC.

Messi's team will first face Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Monday, January 29. The Saudi team is the most successful in Asian history with 66 titles and is currently first in the league. It has players like Neymar (who will not be available due to injury), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Rubén Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Malcom. It is directed by former player and former Sporting CP coach Jorge Jesus.

Later, on Thursday, February 1, Inter will play against Al Nassr, also at the Kingdom Arena. The team, coached by Portuguese helmsman Luís Castro, currently occupies second position in the table behind Al-Hilal and also has other figures such as Sadio Mané and Aymeric Laporte.

”This is another great opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans. “We are excited to connect with new fans in Saudi Arabia, and we also hope that people from all over the world will watch the games to see two dream matches like these,” said Xavier Asensi, business director of Inter Miami, in a statement.

“These matches will provide interesting tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach a new season. “We are delighted that our group has the opportunity to face teams of the quality of Al-Hilal and Al Nassr,” said Chris Henderson, sporting director of the Florida club.

Within its preseason, Inter Miami already announced a match against the national team of El Salvador in January, as well as another meeting of the international tour with a match in Hong Kong against the Hong Kong team.

