Lionel Messi looks back on his time at Paris Saint-Germain with mixed feelings. The 35-year-old Argentinian, who signed a contract with Inter Miami at the beginning of this month, maintained a difficult relationship with the fans. Especially in his last months at the French top club, he was often whistled by his own supporters.

That has not bothered him, says Messi in an interview with beIN Sports. ,,I came to Paris because the club appealed to me and because I knew a lot of people in the dressing room. I thought it would make my adjustment easier than other teams. That’s why I chose PSG.”

However, Messi’s two-year stay in the French capital did not turn out to be an unqualified success. The Argentinian was proudly brought to the Parc des Princes by the Qatari owners in the summer of 2021, but he never really grounded.

“The truth is that it was very difficult to adapt, much more difficult than I expected,” he admits. “I arrived late and had no preparation, I had to adapt to a city that was difficult for me and my family… It was difficult.” See also Report on the DB raises even more problem areas than expected

© REUTERS



PSG supporters

In addition, the relationship with (some of) the PSG fans also started to become cloudy, especially during the last months of the past season. “In the beginning it was great, I got a lot of encouragement, as I have often said, but later on people started to treat me differently

“There was a break with a large part of the Parisian public. Of course it was not my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar, it’s their way of doing things. But I still remember all those people who have always supported me.”

Messi will officially leave PSG at the end of this month, after his contract expires, with two French national titles in his pocket. His next adventure is in the United States at Inter Miami, David Beckham’s club.

