Lionel Messi has not yet defined his future with Paris Saint-Germain. The contract with the French club ends on June 30 and the Argentine player does not have the best environment to continue playing there.

Messi has been in Barcelona for several days and that has triggered rumors of his return to the Blaugrana club, where he spent the best years of his career.

This Monday, Messi was at a dinner at the Enigma restaurant, owned by chef Albert Adria, in the company of two other Barcelona leaders, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, accompanied by their respective partners. They were also accompanied by the Argentine’s personal assistant, Pepe Costa.

The restaurant is one of the most exclusive in Barcelona. It has a Michelin star and the price of the menu is around 220 euros per person, in a tasting of 25 different dishes.

Xavi Hernández evaded the subject of the possible return of Messi

The subject did not go unnoticed in the press conference of Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona coach, this Tuesday. Xavi did not want to talk about Messi’s presence in Barcelona and joked about dinner: “I got to the desserts”, he answered between laughs.

“Seriously, you know that I love talking about Leo, with whom I also have a very good relationship, but now is not the time. We are focused on Rayo, on winning LaLiga”, recalled Xavi, for whom at this point in the season each victory that the team achieves will be “hitting the table”.

However, the newspaper La Vanguardia revealed that the club is continuing in its interest to have Messi again and that it is already preparing a proposal so as not to have problems.

“Barcelona plans to present a feasibility plan to LaLiga with which it wants to achieve the necessary fair play for the return of ’10’, while Leo Messi continues without renewing with PSG and there are fewer and fewer days left for June 30 , when the Argentine’s contract with the Parisian club expires, ”says the publication.

