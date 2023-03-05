Lionel Messi found a rather original way to thank his comrades in the Argentina national team of the commitment that allowed the team to triumph at the 2022 World Championships, giving each of them a Gold-plated iPhone 14 Pro at 24 carats.

The idea, which led to a total cost of approx $200,000has been put into practice thanks to the support of iDesign Gold, a company that has been dealing with this kind of luxury customization for some time.

Specifically, the commission did not involve a simple plating of the devices, but also theengraving on each phone the name and number of each of the thirty-five players it was intended for, as well as the national team logo.

In short, Messi’s teammates will have the opportunity to remember Argentina’s victory at the 2022 World Cup, moreover foreseen by FIFA 23, every time they pick up their mobile phone … at least until the iPhone 15 Pro is released.