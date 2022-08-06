LionelMessi, with a brace and, above all, somewhat spectacular with his back to goal, and Neymar, with one goal and three assists, they were the absolute stars of the Paris Saint Germain in the 5-0 victory at the Clermont field, this Saturday in the first day of the French Ligue 1. In the absence of Kylian Mbappé due to injury, the two South American stars shone brightly.

Messi sealed the win with a goal to remember, controlling a long pass from his Argentine compatriot Leandro Paredes with his chest and finishing off with his back to the goal, to put the final 5-0 score in the 86th minute.

Shortly before, in the 80th minute, Messi had scored his first goal of the match and of this Ligue 1 by pushing at will a pass of death offered almost as a gift by Neymar.

It was the third assist in the game for the Brazilian, who signed his club’s first goal in this league just in the 9th minute, finishing off after Messi touched lightly on Pablo Sarabia’s cross.

Neymar then gave the decisive pass so that his Moroccan teammate Achraf Hakimi (26) beat the local goalkeeper, with a powerful shot in the area directly to the top corner, and then by hanging a ball that Sergio Ramos narrowly missed but the also Brazilian Marquinhos (38) headed straight into the goalkeeper Mory Diaw’s net.

With a three-goal lead at the break, the second half was very quiet for PSG, who sealed the win with Messi’s brace in the final minutes, which put a smile on the Argentine’s face, at the start of his second season in the French team.

Paris Saint-Germain, champions of Ligue 1 last season, thus become leaders of the standings from the start due to a better goal difference.

The two official matches played by the team at the start of the season have resulted in wins by landslide and without conceding a goal, since the previous one was 4-0 against Nantes last weekend in the Champions Trophy (Supercopa de France).

In that match against Nantes, played in Tel Aviv, he was not Kylian Mbappe due to a suspension and the French star did not play this Saturday in Auvergne due to a problem in the adductors.

Christophe Galtier’s stage as coach of PSG, where he has replaced the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, is going by at the moment with complete calm.

Clermont was seventeenth last season and seems called this season to fight for permanence.

In the other game this Saturday, Monaco fulfilled a 2-1 victory in Strasbourg. The Senegalese Krepin Diatta (43) and Sofiane Diop (53) put the team from the Principality ahead and in the 65th the also Senegalese Habib Diallo shortened, but without the Alsatians being able to avoid defeat.

Monaco had cold sweats in the final discount, when the VAR review annulled a goal from Diallo at 90+2.

“I’m happy that VAR canceled the goal at the end of the game. It would have been very hard to lose two points. It was important to start the season well and get the first three points to start this marathon,” said the Monaco coach, the Belgian Philippe Clement.

