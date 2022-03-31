At the end of the last match between Ecuador and Argentina for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers, Argentine national team player Lionel Messi experienced an awkward moment when an Ecuadorian fan illegally descended onto the playing field to take a photo with him.

After having obtained a tie in the game, the players were attending to the journalists and resting a little before leaving the field of the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Argentina. Everything seemed to be very calm for Messi, until the fan appeared.

The fanatic took advantage of the fact that the security personnel in the stands had been careless and ran onto the field of play. Once there, the man took out his mobile phone to record the ‘glorious’ moment, but it turned out to be the opposite.

In the video you can see how the subject pounces on the soccer player and says: “Messi, a photo please”. The player shows a gesture of disgust at the action of the fan.

In addition, it seems that the fan was trying to hug the Argentine, but in reality he was holding him tightly by the neck, almost hanging him, a fact that surprised and annoyed Messi even more.

In the clip, someone can be heard yelling, “Stop, stop!” demanding the fan to move away from the player. Later, the man uploaded the video to social networks, which soon went viral and aroused user comments.

(We suggest: Luis Fernando Suárez, ready for playoffs, talks about Costa Rica and Colombia).

Fan of Ecuador at the end of the game entered the field to take a photo with Lionel Messi. “Messi a photo please, I come from the United States” said the fan. PS: As an Argentine, don’t ever grab Messi by the neck again. pic.twitter.com/eDKXcoLNAR – Messi_esfulbo (@Messi_esfulbo) March 30, 2022

Given this, many Internet users spoke out against the fan’s actions, saying that it was logical that Messi had been upset and that, as much as he admired the player, he should respect his space.

Others criticized the way the fan approached the player, since it seems that he did not measure his strength when he tried to hug him and was hurting his neck.

Seeing that the fan violated the security code established by the stadium and international football organizations, The case had to be taken to legal instances with Judge Andrea Moreno, who released the subject.

(Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: this will be the draw for the qualified teams).

More news

– Egypt denounces Senegal for violence and ‘racism’ in the qualifiers.

– The story of the athlete from Colombia who will be in the World Cup in Qatar.

– Faryd Mondragón: ‘Reinaldo Rueda was too big, he lacked character’.

– Mourning in the qualifiers: Fifa doctor died in the midst of the excesses.

Trends WEATHER