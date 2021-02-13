Lionel Messi smiles little, talks nothing and plays a lot. He also converted again with his own statistics from his unrivaled record run. In the ten games he played in the year, he scored nine goals and offered two assists.. In this 5-1 against Alavés he scored two goals that would qualify as great goals for any other footballer on the planet. For him, a wandless wizard, they are a kind of weekly expression. Two left-handers from outside the area. One, stick and inside. The other, an archer standing like a statue hypnotized by that shot.

It’s Messi. There is no doubt that there is Messi in there. In other words, the perpetual crack of the Ballons d’Or and the Golden Boots. The man from Rosario that re-signified Barcelona, ​​a city of cracks throughout its history. Now after a second semester of 2020 with complications, especially off the field of play and training, wants to regain the throne that Bayern Münich’s relentless machinery and Robert Lewandowski’s goals put into discussion. In fact, the Bavarian Giant obtained the so-called Sextete (the six titles in dispute in the season), an achievement that only Barcelona in 2009, with Leo as superstar had achieved throughout history.

Publishing your contract -an obscene figure, although in keeping with the money and the symbolic value that the footballer gives the club- It bothered him and generated fissures inside the Camp Nou. Who leaked it?, they keep wondering. Rumors happened. His discomfort over the transfer to Atlético de Madrid of his friend Luis Suárez (today La Liga scorer with 16, one more than Messi). Alleged disagreements with Antoine Griezmann and with coach Ronald Koeman, never verified or assumed by the parties. The possible exit to PSG (on Tuesday, rival in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, at the Camp Nou). Who lives in a bad mood. After all that, it shines on the pitch of whatever stadium it is.

Lionel Messi, omnipresent in every Barcelona attack. (AFP)

Since 2021 began, With the impulse of this “angry” Messi, Barcelona won the seven games they played in the League. Detail to consider: only two were played at the Camp Nou. Thus he reached Real Madrid in second place. But this season there is a Devil that sweeps everything: Atlético del Cholo Simeone. He takes eight points to his two renowned guards and has one game less, postponed from the second date. He will play it on Wednesday against Levante, outside his undefeated Metropolitan Stadium. He can take eleven points ahead of Messi and his team. But it is known: annoying or happy; quiet or wanting to talk; La Pulga is capable of turning any story around. Anyway, his obsession is not the League: he wants to raise the Orejona, the one that rewards the champion of the Champions. He is determined to win the most desired match: the final to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

An almost imperceptible scene: when the game against Alavés was already resolved with 5-1, the referee Jorge Figueroa Vázquez approached the referee to ask him – almost with a whisper – to add as little as possible. Wish granted: a minute and rest. Messi – like all Barcelona – already had in mind the leader (along with Lille) of the French League. That PSG that this Saturday defeated Nice 2-1 in the Parc des Princes. His coach Mauricio Pochettino kept almost nothing.

It won’t be a week of peace. Especially since the game drags the morbidity of a possible arrival of Messi to the now giant of Paris, a finalist in the last edition of the Champions League (he fell 1-0 against Bayern Munich), and also obsessed with obtaining this title at once. It will be a question repeated in each conference that happens with any protagonist. The rarefied climate within the internal politics of the Catalan club does not help clarify either. Almost the opposite. But there is Messi, as always, ready to score goals. What you know best.

