Dear Santa, this time I’m not going to ask you for anything. I don’t feel in a position to be able to ask you a request after what I have just experienced and what I am still experiencing, because I still cannot believe that everything that is happening is true. Is it real or is it a very long dream from which I still haven’t woken up?
I am world champion, Santa, I raised the most beautiful Cup of all. I swear I thought it was never going to happen to me, that this simply wasn’t for me, period. I had tried many times and I always received the same slap, the same frustration, the same criticism, the same comments from my children asking me why many people in Argentina called me “cold chest.”
But since we won the Copa América last year something has changed. The group doesn’t break with anything, Santa, it’s unbreakable, I can’t explain it with words. You should come to the Ezeiza estate one day so you can see what those rounds of mate are, those trick matches, those barbecues.
I arrived at this World Cup knowing that it could be the last and also knowing that it had to be given to me once and for all. I admit that after losing the first game to Arabia, the same feelings came over me as in all the lost finals, yes, and once again I thought that this was simply not for me. I thought about throwing everything to hell and that they don’t break me anymore.
But my teammates were stronger than ever and we were able to turn it around, game by game. We were champions, Santa, I want to keep pointing it out to you from time to time because I still can’t believe it. For me in this life there is nothing else, footballingly speaking now anything can happen, but I am already free. “It’s done, it’s done”as I told my family when it was over.
That’s why this year I don’t want to ask you for anything. I could talk to you about the health of my children, the emotional well-being of my family, about being able to continue having a healthy and calm life, but after so many years of asking so many things of you, this time I am going to try to leave you alone.
There are already millions of people writing to you for specific requests, and I have already achieved mine. I am a world champion with the Argentine national team, I already raised that damned and blessed Cup, no one can claim anything from me anymore. I am the happiest guy in the world. You did see me, didn’t you? Come celebrate that this does not end. That this dream is the longest and most beautiful in all history. Merry Christmas. lionel.
#Lionel #Andrés #Messis #letter #Santa #Claus
Leave a Reply