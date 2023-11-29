The historic victory, 1-0, against Brazil in the South American Qualifiers, which meant the end of a streak of 64 unbeaten games at home in the competition towards the World Cups, the world of the Argentine National Team went into an emotional shock after Lionel Scaloni questioned his continuity at the helm of the team that became world champion in Qatar 2022 by saying: “I need to think a lot about what I’m going to do. It’s not a goodbye or anything else, but I need to think because the bar is very high. It’s difficult to continue winning and these guys make it difficult.”
Now, a few days after the match against Verdeamarelha, Gastón Edul, a TyC Sports journalist in charge of covering the Argentine National Team, assured on his Twitter account that the coach will be present at the 2024 Copa América draw where Argentina defends the title obtained in the 2024 edition after defeating Brazil 1-0 with a goal from Ángel di María. Furthermore, in a message after this, Edul assured that this was good news for the AFA offices and that there is more optimism regarding the continuity of the former left back.
The rumors that circulated the most in recent days were that Scaloni made the decision to communicate his feelings to the media due to anger with Claudio Tapia due to different situations that occurred around the Albiceleste team in recent months but also the debt he owes. the highest institution of Argentine football with the coaching staff. Based on these rumors, neither party has issued statements regarding it, so there is no official information about it.
It should be mentioned that Lionel Scaloni has a signed contract with the Argentine National Team until the end of the participation of the light blue and white team in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
#Lione #Scaloni #travel #Copa #América #draw