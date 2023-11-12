Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

In Ladispoli, Italy, near Rome, a lion walked through the streets on Saturday. © Twitter.de / X

A lion on the loose has thrown the Italian coastal town of Ladispoli into turmoil. Residents captured the scene on video.

Ladispoli – While Mount Etna in Sicily is spewing lava again, a lion kept the Italian coastal town of Ladispoli near Rome in suspense on Saturday (November 11th). The big cat escaped from a circus, like Roma Today reported. The authorities have therefore called in a large contingent of police and fire departments to catch the predator again. There are countless videos on the internet from residents of the Italian city showing the lion on the street.

Lion escaped from zoo – police close 40 kilometers of road

At around 4 p.m., people from the public made an emergency call to the police and drew attention to the lion. The emergency services then activated a helicopter to search the affected area for the predator. Thanks to infrared technology, the animal was quickly identified in a cultivated field near the circus by a stream. In Berlin, a supposed lion recently turned out to be a wild boar.

Despite the difficult conditions due to the darkness, the emergency services managed to stun and capture the animal with a rifle on Saturday evening. A video online shows emergency services and volunteers pulling the stunned lion with a rope to an open area so that the animal can be rescued. Police officers previously set up a 40-kilometer-long roadblock to make the search easier.

Videos on X show lion in Italian port city

Other videos online show the lion on the streets of Ladispolis before it was anesthetized. Most of the photos make it clear that the residents can hardly believe what they are seeing in their neighborhood. Nevertheless, some people’s fear is apparently so low that they still walk close to the lion on foot, even deliberately run after the animal and obviously want to help with the action, even though the population has been urgently warned against it.

Alessandro Grando, mayor of Ladispoli, said on X, formerly Twitter, after the lion was stunned: “He will now be taken over by the circus staff. “I thank the police, fire services, local and regional police and all the volunteers who served in these hours of great concern.”

Lion runs away from circus: Mayor explains that he didn’t approve anything

There was quick criticism online that the city would even allow a circus with animals. Mayor Grando counters: “For those who will start asking: why are you still bringing the circus with animals to Ladispoli? Why did the mayor approve the circus? The answer is that I didn’t approve anything.”

Accordingly, the city does not have the authority to ban a circus. The city did not approve a circus back in 2017. The decision was overturned by a court a short time later. But Grando doesn’t think much of visiting the circus: “I hope that this situation can awaken some consciences and that we can finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses.”