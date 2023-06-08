Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Warthogs need to be wary of lions – especially babies. A male lion is filmed during a curious hunt.

Bremen – Lions hunt in packs, stalking their prey. In a flash, the king of the beasts pounces on an animal, throws it to the ground and kills it with a bite in the neck or throat. Most of us probably have such spectacular scenes in mind during a lion hunt. However, to get to warthog babies, a video shows a completely different process.

Lion changes tactics to get warthog babies (symbolic photo). © imago

Video shows unusual hunting scenes: lion contorts itself while building warthog babies

With unusual physical effort, a lion tries to get to a burrow full of baby warthogs. The predator is filmed bending, stretching and then even rolling onto its back to pull the prey out of hiding. In the video, which was recorded in South Africa, the male lion burrows into the hole for ten minutes. Despite all efforts, the strategy does not work. The warthog babies are safe from the hungry lion in the hole in the ground.

Lion tries to kill baby warthogs – video shows surprise attack

But the hunter changes his tactics. Leos are not particularly fast or enduring runners, shares prowildlife.de with. However, they are “masters of sneaking up”. From cover, lions start to sprint and start striking. The element of surprise is crucial for hunting success. In the video, the lion gives up digging and waits. In ambush he makes himself comfortable on the hill and waits. Unfortunately, the unusual attempt to hunt a baby warthog ends badly. The final seconds of the footage are not for the faint of heart.

Nature fascinates, even if it often seems cruel to us. On the South African coast, poachers paid for the rhino hunt with their lives. A Pride of lions ate the men. In the depths of the sea, researchers have made a stunning discovery. They filmed one Shark swimming just below his boat. It’s Deep Blue, the world’s largest shark.(ml)