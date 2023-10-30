“We recognize that our members need more funding, but that is not our role,” says the association

*Per Laura Hazard Owen.

The removal News Meta doesn’t just affect your Facebook feed. It is also shaping the growth plans of news organizations that previously relied on the platform for funding.

In early October, LION Publishers –association of independent local digital news publisherswhich has more than 475 member organizations in the US and Canada and with 14 full-time employees – announced its 5 year strategic growth plan.

The plan includes a lot of interesting information about how LION sees its role in the news space going forward. It also reveals how dependent the organization is on philanthropic funding, including from Meta and Google. (to LION is by no means alone in this regard ; Report for America today lists Meta as its biggest financierfor example.)

Ultimately, change is necessary and inevitable, as is clear from LION’s own description of its members: They are “non-profit and for-profit; periodical editors, along with civic efforts that recruit, equip, and train residents to report; podcasts that offer insightful analysis; and newsletters that make the news easier to understand–and yet-to-be-determined methods of sharing news and information on new platforms that will inevitably disrupt all of this again.”

Some conclusions from the plan:

– A LION is moving away from directly funding news organizations. This has been a goal for some time (the Nieman Lab wrote in 2019 that “From this point on, LION is in charge of teaching people how to fish, not giving them the fish”), and is now more explicitly stated. The executive director Chris Krewson He explained this change to me via email:

We never intended to be a funder, but as we began to develop programs, we had the opportunity to offer direct money to members who completed these programs. We offered small amounts of funding ($5,000 to $20,000 per program) so that we could help reduce barriers for members to implement what they learned in the program. These funds were not necessarily designed to be “grants” in the sense of being operational funds, but we know that some members saw them that way (i.e., ‘to get this money, I have to complete this program’). While we recognize that our partners need more funding, we have decided that this is not our role as an association. Instead, we want to leverage what we offer – our Sustainability Audits, training and community – to help them raise money for themselves. Furthermore, as an association, we are best positioned to help them reduce the costs of their business, creating economies of scale that they can take advantage of. This is how we hope to help, and we have articulated this in this 5-year strategic plan. Direct dollars that LION distributed in total: By the end of 2024, we will have distributed more than $10 million in direct funding to publishers, more than half the amount we raised in the last 4 years. These include the Goal-funded Income Growth Grant Program; our Boot Camps, Startups and Sustainability Labs, and our audits and funding programs.

(The Audits program, for example, included direct donations of “up to $20,000 per organization”.)

— LION is almost entirely funded by philanthropy. In 2023, 98.4% of its revenues came from “institutional donations”. The organization says in its report that “our biggest risk is that we only have 3 institutional funders that represent more than 90% of our total annual revenue” –these funders are the Knight Foundation, the Google News Initiative and the Democracy Fund. [Divulgação: o Nieman Lab recebeu financiamento da Knight no passado.] The Meta Journalism Project was also previously one of LION’s major funders, donating “at least $500,000 annually”; It’s not anymore.

The rest of LION’s revenue in 2023 comes in small slices: direct payments (0.84%, coming from membership fees, prize shipping fees and event tickets), individual donations (0.23%) and sponsorships (0 .07%).

From the report’s section on diversifying revenue streams:

Our main strategy is to diversify our funders. By 2029, we want to add at least 3 more funders with multi-year agreements. While we continue to look for opportunities with existing journalism funders, we should also look elsewhere, at banks, family foundations, and foundations focused on civic engagement. We will do this by capitalizing on a new understanding that we helped articulate and that funders are realizing is critical to supporting this field: rebuilding local news is not a journalism problem – it’s a small business problem. Our secondary strategy is to increase our other sources of income. Currently, institutional donations represent more than 90% of our revenue. We want to reduce this to 80-85% by 2029. We will do this by exploring opportunities to increase revenue through our other streams, including creating a fee-for-service offering of existing LION products, developing an annual donor program and/or or a fundraising campaign and turn our annual meeting into a revenue-generating event.

Overall, LION aims to raise at least $23 million by 2029 and double the size of its full-time staff to 28.

— LION is making its “sustainability audits” an increasingly larger part of its offering. “Sustainability audits ” from LION assess the financial health of news organizations “to help members answer the most frequently asked questions: ‘How’s my business doing?’”. Ultimately, the organization hopes that the audits – free of charge, but with registrations – will be open to all members.

The audit puts organizations in the path from “Preparation” to “Sustainability”, with stops along the way to “ramp up” (“replicate based on audience and market research while building a foundation for revenue and operations”), “to maintain” (“increase journalistic impact and audience growth, while seeking operational and financial stability”), “ready to grow” It is “to grow” (“constant and simultaneous increase in revenue, audience and operations, which may include expansion”). Of the 105 partner organizations audited in 2022 and assigned a sustainability stage, LION placed 20 in the sustainability stage. “construction”34 in the internship “maintenance”31 in internship “ready to grow” and 10 in the internship “growth stage”. Those numbers will be updated for 2023 soon, Krewson said.

The audit request process will reopen in 2024 and “is made possible by generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Google News Initiative”.

— LION "will prioritize specific members who have historically faced the greatest institutional barriers to building a sustainable news business and are in the best position to receive and act on our support to reach the growth stage of sustainability." The goal is to "remove as many systemic barriers as possible for founders and leaders who identify as Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, Latinx, people of color, and/or those who identify as LGBTQIA+," and identifies member organizations that fit these criteria leadership and are in the stages of "construction" or "maintenance" like your "Focal Members". As of September 2023, nearly 1/3 of our partner organizations are led by one or more people who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color, or LGBTQIA+. Of these organizations, about 36% are currently in the Construction, Maintenance, or Ready for Growth sustainability phases, based on self-reports about their sustainability phase in the membership application. This represents around 10% of our total number of members. THE LION interviewed black, indigenous and people of color leaders separately about some of the specific problems facing: LION data shows that the average original funding amount for early-stage publications with leaders who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color, LGBTQIA+, or immigrants is $7,000 and the maximum amount is $100,000 compared with a median of $17,500 and a maximum of $1 million for posts with leaders who do not identify as coming from historically marginalized backgrounds. According to our data, although early-stage black, indigenous, people of color/LGBTQIA+/immigrant-led publications have a higher average annual revenue than their counterparts, the first group tends to have much less cash on hand and a lower maximum revenue. Financial minimums, then, are lower and maximums are not as high. You can read the full strategic plan here.

*Laura Hazard Owen is editor of the Nieman Journalism Lab.

Text translated by Ighor Nóbrega. Read the original at English.

O Power360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: the Nieman Journalism Lab and Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts that the Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports and publish this material on Poder360. To access all translations already published, click here.