China.- Through social networks, the images of a lion with a haircut and compare him to Featherweight.

The lion images were taken on May 30, 2022but recently they went viral, as her bangs became the subject of ridicule and they compare it to the Featherweight hair style.

The lion with bangs became a hit at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangdong province, south China, and the images show the white lion named “A hang” with the rare haircut.

The reason for this outage is because of the humidity in Guangzhouwhich causes her hair to fall out and the staff emphasized that they did not cut her hair because “they were afraid to do it.”

However, netizens suspected that someone from the zoo cut the lion’s hair, but the caretakers claimed it wasn’t them.

Users commented that the lion reminds them of Featherweight and the images were taken with humor.

It is the lion feather: “Dude, what do you think of that lioness? The one that is roaring alone…“, they commented on the images.

Featherweight made the “mullete” fashionable / Photo: Social networks

Due to the recent popularity of Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as Featherweight, his haircut has become fashionable in barbershops.

The iconic “mullet” style It became fashionable and on social networks you can find the steps to have hair like the interpreter of “Ella baila sola”.