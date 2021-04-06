As part of the medical treatment to overcome the leukemia that he has suffered since October last year, journalist Lío Pecoraro received a bone marrow transplant. The donor was his younger sister, Laura.

As he has been doing since he learned the diagnosis of his disease, Lío shared his joy on social networks for the success of this new instance of the process to overcome leukemia.

“I can already say that I am a bone marrow transplant! Thanks!!! My little sister donated her marrow to me ”, he affirmed on his Twitter account.

On Instagram, Pecoraro expressed: “I want to tell you with great happiness that I already received the bone marrow transplant that my sister @laupecoraro donated to me.”

“I am very happy, I feel that I have just been reborn and I want to share it with you! she went on. I send you a big kiss and I am infinitely grateful for all the prayers for my recovery …Thank you. Mess!”.

The journalist’s text was accompanied by the hashtags that he has been using since he found out he was sick and firmly proposed that he would do everything necessary to heal: #decreted, #winned and #healthy.

Lío Pecoraro feels enormous gratitude for his sister Laura, the donor in his bone marrow transplant: Photo Instagram.

Always active on social media and with a close relationship with his followers, very shortly before undergoing bone marrow transplantation, Lío Pecoraro published a photo with his sister Laura and stated: “Today is the big day. Thanks sister!”.

“Full of emotion I write this discharging tears and highlighting your great gesture of love to give me life Pecoraro continued. Now I will be the Benjamin of the family. Thank you thank you thank you”.

In a video where he explained the development of the treatment to his followers, Lío said: “Thank God my sister is a match. It is a blessing to be able to have, in such a situation, a close person who can be a donor. ”

“That is why it is essential to sign up and be a marrow donor”Added the journalist. And he specified: “Laura, my younger sister, accompanies me in this beautiful act of love. We are all very sensitive and excited ”.

Lío Pecoraro: “It is essential to sign up and be a marrow donor.” Instagram photo.

Celebrity messages

Shortly before Lío’s bone marrow transplant, Fernando Piaggio, your partner in The run run of the show (Chronicle HD), tweeted: “I ask for a chain of prayers for Lío Pecoraro, all united.”

In that same post, Piaggio added: “Today is his transplant, a 100% effective spinal exchange forever. All united. Thank you very much Laurita for donating life to him.”

Immediately, Marcelo Tinelli echoed Fernando Piaggio’s request and, along with a series of heart emojis, wrote on the same social network: “Fuerza Lío Pecoraro, dear.”

After the transplant, among the messages of celebration that Lío Pecoraro received, that of Moria Casán stood out. Full of enthusiasm, she tweeted: “Lío Pecoraro’s sister’s bone marrow transplant was very successful for him. Fabulous professionals who intervened!”

“Hang in there, hang in there with the decrees and hold out for wanting to prioritize and choose yourself every day,” concluded Moria.

SUCCESSFUL bone marrow transplantation from Sister @liopecoraro stop with him !!! Fabulous professionals who intervened !!! HOLD LIO, HOLD THE DECREES and HOLD LOVING YOURSELF, PRIORITIZE AND CHOOSE YOURSELF EVERY DAY !!! ❤👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TWeahzAwzK – Moria Casán (@Moria_Casan) April 5, 2021

