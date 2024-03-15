Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 21:12

Online sales grew 13.9% between March 8th and 13th – which were part of Consumer Week – compared to the same period last year. The value transacted in e-commerce was 11% higher on the same comparative basis, according to a survey by Linx, a StoneCo group company and specialist in retail technology, obtained exclusively by Broadcast,

The most searched for items in e-commerce include refrigerators, air conditioning and cell phones. “High temperatures help to increase the search for air conditioning, a behavior that directly affects prices. Refrigerators and cell phones are usually more expensive. Therefore, customers take advantage of promotion dates, such as Consumer Day, to try to find these items at more affordable prices”, says Guga Schifino, director of Linx/StoneCo.

According to Schifino, Consumer Day has been gaining strength in Brazilian commerce and helps drive sales in the first half of the year, as, traditionally, the main retail dates, such as Christmas and Black Friday, occur in the second half of the year. “On average, 20% of brands already hold consumption week, distributing offers throughout the week. The date is far from being a Black Friday, but it can generate greater revenue compared to a regular day, being a great opportunity to rotate stocks and move cash in a lukewarm period in sales”, he ponders.

In addition to household appliances and cell phones, the demand and sale of repellents – which rose 88.2% in February compared to January 2024 – also draws attention, in a reflection of the dengue epidemic. Since the beginning of summer, the increase in searches for this type of product has reached 337%.