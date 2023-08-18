In the vast landscape of Linux distributions, there are different ways to install and manage applications; one of these is represented by Snaps, a packaging system developed by Canonical, the same company behind Ubuntu; they offer an alternative to traditional installation via APT (Advanced Package Tool) and universal packaging solutions such as Flatpak.

In this article, you will see how to install this function on the main distributions based on Debian and Ubuntu, we will analyze its characteristics, operation and substantial differences compared to traditional methods and Flatpak.

What is Snap?

Snap is a universal packaging system that aims to solve some of the challenges of deploying and managing applications on Linux. Snaps include everything your application needs to run, including binaries, libraries, and dependencies. This approach makes applications more isolated and self-contained, reducing the risk of library conflicts and simplifying deployment.

Installation

To install Snap on Debian and Ubuntu based distributions, follow these steps:

Installation on Debian

Open the terminal.

Run the following command to install the Snap support package:

sudo aptupdate

sudo apt install snapd

Restart the Snap service with the command:

sudo systemctl enable –now snapd.apparmor

Installation on Ubuntu

This feature is usually pre-installed on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and later. If you haven’t already installed it, you can do it with the following command:

sudo aptupdate

sudo apt install snapd

its use

Once installed, you can search and install the applications available in the repository in the Store of the same name. Here are some useful commands:

To search for an application: snap find APPLICATION_NAME

To install an application: sudo snap install APPLICATION_NAME

To remove an application: sudo snap remove APPLICATION_NAME

Differences between Snap, APT and Flatpak

There are differences between the various types of package installation, these differences can be summarized as follows.

APT

APT is the default package management system for many Linux distributions, including Debian and Ubuntu. Unlike other package installation types, APT does not offer complete application isolation and depends on the shared library system; this can lead to library conflicts and compatibility issues.

Flatpack

Flatpak is another universal packaging system, but with some differences from the other two installation types; while others try to solve the problem of application isolation and dependencies, Flatpak takes a different approach. Snaps include dependencies inside the package, while Flatpak separates them via shared runtimes; this means that multiple Flatpak applications can share the same runtime version, saving space

Pros and cons

This type of installation brings with it pros and cons, rightly so.

Pros of Snaps

Complete isolation : Snaps include all necessary dependencies within the package, ensuring complete isolation between applications. This reduces library conflicts and improves overall system stability.

: Snaps include all necessary dependencies within the package, ensuring complete isolation between applications. This reduces library conflicts and improves overall system stability. Updates checked : Snaps allow developers to check for updates to their applications. This can be beneficial to ensure that applications work correctly with specific versions of dependencies.

: Snaps allow developers to check for updates to their applications. This can be beneficial to ensure that applications work correctly with specific versions of dependencies. Backwards compatibility: Snaps include all the necessary libraries, so Snap applications tend to be more resistant to system updates, while maintaining backward compatibility.

Cons of Snaps

Larger size : Due to the inclusion of all dependencies, Snaps tend to be larger in size than APT packages, taking up more disk space.

: Due to the inclusion of all dependencies, Snaps tend to be larger in size than APT packages, taking up more disk space. Longer boot time: Due to complete isolation and internal dependencies, Snap applications can take longer to start than their APT counterparts.

Other operating systems

The Linux terminal can be “unlocked” in other operating systems than the Windows subsystem for Linux or a “native” version of ChromeOS Flex based on Debian, but in both cases things aren’t rosy at all.

Windows Subsystem for Linux

The current state it is not possible to use the Snap on the Windows virtual machine that “simulates” the Linux terminal, this is because first of all there is no graphical user interface (GUI) for this subsystem, secondly, although it is not necessary to use it at all it hasn’t really been implemented internally; it cannot be ruled out that things may change in the future.

ChromeOS Flex

Having a Debian-based Linux virtual machine you can install this feature: too bad it doesn’t work properly or at least not always, at least in the current state.

In conclusion

Snaps offer an innovative method for deploying and managing applications on Linux. With their self-contained approach, they solve many of the challenges related to dependencies and shared libraries.

However, like any solution, they have advantages and disadvantages. Users can choose between Snap, APT and Flatpak according to their needs and preferences. With this guide, you’re ready to experience the world of Snap applications and make an informed decision about how to install them best for your system.