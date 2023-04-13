The creator and maintainer of Linux Lite OS, Jerry Bezencon, has announced last month the general availability of the final version of the Linux distribution Lite OS 6.4, which introduces new features, updated components and performance improvements.

Linux Lite OS 6.4 what changes

Based on Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) running under Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, Linux Lite 6.4 introduces Zstd (Zstandard) compression for internal applications, which will improve decompression speeds allowing for faster updates on slower computers and ultra-fast updates on modern PCs.

Another interesting novelty of the Linux Lite OS 6.4 version is the addition of the reporting of systemd through the implementation of systemd-analyze in the Lite System Report app, which will help those who want to diagnose boot process performance and other general system issues.

Still featuring the older Xfce 4.16 desktop environment series, Linux Lite 6.4 offers an updated Thunar file manager that now supports thumbnail display for WebP images. The system uses the latest Papirus icon theme by default, and new desktop wallpapers have been added by various contributors.

Besides that, most of the core packages and pre-installed apps have been updated to the versions available in the upstream Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS release.

In particular, the Mozilla Thunderbird email client (substantially ubiquitous in almost all Linux distributions) is noteworthy, which now has a new look with redesigned icons, a space bar, a new address book, message header customization , import and export assistant and Matrix chat support.

Even though Linux Lite ships by default with the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, the developers inform users that they can install a wide range of kernels, from Linux 3.13 to the latest Linux 6.2, from the distro’s software repositories.

You can download Linux Lite 6.4 from the official site or upgrade from one release above using the built-in package manager, however, be sure to read the release notes for any known issues and update instructions.

The goal of Linux Lite OS is to switch more Windows users to a Linux kernel-based operating system, however it should be noted that this is not always possible for all user groups.

It should be noted that from some version this operating system has gone from having pre-installed Mozilla Firefox, having pre-installed Google Chrome, this could make privacy “fans” turn up a bit, but don’t panic, nothing prevents you from installing other privacy browsers such as Brave or Mozilla Firefox itself.

In conclusion, the new version of Linux Lite 6.4 is a great choice for those looking for an operating system that is light, easy to use and supports a wide range of hardware

Thanks to new features and updates, Linux Lite 6.4 offers an even better user experience and faster performance. Furthermore, with the aim of switching more Windows users to a Linux-based operating system, Linux Lite once again proves to be a reliable and free alternative for those looking for an open-source and secure alternative.

However, it should be noted that, like all Linux distributions, it is not possible that this too is not suitable for many users, either because you cannot play as many titles as on Windows, or due to the fact that many programs are not available outside of Windows and it could go on and on.



That said, happy Linux Lite OS 6.4!